Evergreen Mahlangu warned not to underestimate novice challenger

Call it anything you like... youth versus experience or aggression against skill, it does not make any difference.
That is because the 12-rounder between the evergreen 43-year-old Bongani Mahlangu and newcomer Mduduzi Mzimela tomorrow night will boil down to just that: a boxing match.
Mahlangu, whose own son will feature in TLB Promotion’s tournament, will be defending his SA junior featherweight title champ at SABC’s Renaissance Hall in Auckland Park.
By any boxing standards it is a mismatch that should not have been sanctioned, but six-fight novice Mzimela earned the right to challenge for the national honours by capturing the KwaZulu-Natal title in November last year. His victory against Sanele Maduna put Mzimela in the No 1 spot in the SA rankings.
KZN's Boxing SA provincial manager Mlungisi Dube described tomorrow night’s match-up as a test between a teacher and his pupil.
Mahlangu is currently the oldest active fighter in the country. The former Olympian from Boipatong in the Vaal has been on the pounding seat since July last year. He will bid for the first defence against the 26-year-old foe from Esikhawini near Richards Bay in Empangeni.
Mahlangu has been around since 2006. The quality opponents he has fought in his 23 wins (10 by KOs) in 31 fights is a serious cause for concern.
But Dube warned that the challenger trained by Bheki “Skeleton” Mngomezulu must not be underestimated purely because of his fight record.
He said Mzimela is driven by the desire to fulfil the promise he made during the funeral of his stablemate Simiso “Ganda Ganda” Buthelezi last year that he would win this title for him and their gym.
Dube tipped Mzimela to win the title by a late stoppage.
“I think he is going to come of age and become the new SA champion,” he said yesterday.
Mahlangu has not been stopped in his eight losses. His son Bheki will pave the way with a six round clash with Ontiretse Seleke while Donjuan van Heerden will oppose Nelson Mbele in a battle for the Gauteng supremacy in the middleweight class.
The tournament kick-starts three-year broadcasting deal by BSA and the SABC signed in September last year.
Evergreen Mahlangu warned not to underestimate novice challenger
KZN boxing boss tips Mzimela to floor champ
Image: Michael Pinyana
