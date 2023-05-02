Afcon loss to Morocco not end of the road – Amajimbos coach

SA U-17 coach Duncan Crowie has emphasised that their journey in the U-17 Afcon in Algeria is not over after losing their opening match 2-0 to Morocco yesterday at the Mohamed-Hamlaoui Stadium.
Despite putting up a solid shift, especially in the first half, Amajimbos conceded two goals in the second stanza to suffer a damaging defeat. Reflecting to the match, Crowie said there were plenty of positives and noted the need to polish things up in the final third.
“A lot of things worked for us,” Crowie told the media.
“We had the upper hand, we had more ball possession, we had the territorial advantage but unfortunately in the final third we became stagnant, they had numbers behind the ball, and they played on the counter.
“We had the upper hand, with better control in the final third I think we could have controlled more opportunities,” he said.
SA are rooted at the bottom of Group B, with Morocco in first place, followed by Nigeria and Zambia in third place. The prospects of the U-17 making it out of the group stages look tight, there’s little room for error in their remaining two games.
To keep the spirit of the team high, Crowie told them about how in 2010 Spain lost their opening match of the Fifa World Cup but went on to win the tournament that was staged in SA.
“I told the boys it’s fine, it’s not the result we wanted but it is not the end of the tournament, it’s only the first game. I know a lot of teams that have lost their first game at the World Cup, Spain lost their first game in SA and they won the World Cup. So it’s still possible,” he said.
Next for Amajimbos is Zambia. The two meet on Wednesday at the Mohamed-Hamlaoui Stadium (9pm).
“We will take what we have learned from this game and then put in real force in the next game against Zambia,” Crowie said.
“As far as the areas we need to improve on, I don’t think it’s a technical or tactical thing, I think it’s more of composure in the final third we need, to get more touches and passes going in the final third.”
Afcon loss to Morocco not end of the road – Amajimbos coach
Crowie now sets his sights on Zambia
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
SA U-17 coach Duncan Crowie has emphasised that their journey in the U-17 Afcon in Algeria is not over after losing their opening match 2-0 to Morocco yesterday at the Mohamed-Hamlaoui Stadium.
Despite putting up a solid shift, especially in the first half, Amajimbos conceded two goals in the second stanza to suffer a damaging defeat. Reflecting to the match, Crowie said there were plenty of positives and noted the need to polish things up in the final third.
“A lot of things worked for us,” Crowie told the media.
“We had the upper hand, we had more ball possession, we had the territorial advantage but unfortunately in the final third we became stagnant, they had numbers behind the ball, and they played on the counter.
“We had the upper hand, with better control in the final third I think we could have controlled more opportunities,” he said.
SA are rooted at the bottom of Group B, with Morocco in first place, followed by Nigeria and Zambia in third place. The prospects of the U-17 making it out of the group stages look tight, there’s little room for error in their remaining two games.
To keep the spirit of the team high, Crowie told them about how in 2010 Spain lost their opening match of the Fifa World Cup but went on to win the tournament that was staged in SA.
“I told the boys it’s fine, it’s not the result we wanted but it is not the end of the tournament, it’s only the first game. I know a lot of teams that have lost their first game at the World Cup, Spain lost their first game in SA and they won the World Cup. So it’s still possible,” he said.
Next for Amajimbos is Zambia. The two meet on Wednesday at the Mohamed-Hamlaoui Stadium (9pm).
“We will take what we have learned from this game and then put in real force in the next game against Zambia,” Crowie said.
“As far as the areas we need to improve on, I don’t think it’s a technical or tactical thing, I think it’s more of composure in the final third we need, to get more touches and passes going in the final third.”
Rayner’s absence in Stellies line-up 'an advantage' for Superspot United
A valuable point put Casric on top of the table
CAF dream run continues as Gallants clinch semis spot
Winning spirit will see us beat Royal AM – Riveiro
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos