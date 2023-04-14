Zantsi marches on despite TV blackout of her tourney

Veteran promoter Mbali "Don Queen" Zantsi does not mince her words when it comes to giving her opinion about boxing-related issues.
Perhaps her longevity in the fistic sport qualifies her to be frank in stating her opinions. Her multiple award-winning Showtime Boxing Promotion is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.
Zantsi will stage a three-title tournament featuring two WBF titles and an Eastern Cape title fight jointly with the Nelson Mandela Bay Promoters Association at the Multi-Purpose Centre in Gqeberha on Sunday.
Zantsi does not have television on her side and that has not gone down well with her.
"I am not motivated at all as a female promoter because we are doing this international tournament without the assistance of SABC regarding television," she said.
Asked if she approached the national broadcaster, Zantsi said: "We approached the SABC and we were told to go via Boxing SA because they now deal with the regulator and not with individuals."
The two entities signed a memorandum of understanding last year.
"I then phoned BSA acting CEO [Nsikayezwe Sithole] about it and he said the tendering process for the Eastern Cape will be considered in May," she said.
In his response, Sithole explained: "We sent out a circular early this year with a number of dates to be tendered for. They are for Gauteng, Limpopo, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town. We invited promoters to submit proposals."
So far only two dates have been allocated to Joyce Kungwane for the Gauteng province this month and Khaya Majeke for the Eastern Cape in May.
"Once we have dealt with all those five dates, we will issue the second batch and invite all promoters from different provinces to bid," added Sithole.
"Those dates will be for August, September, October, November and December. Any promoter who wants to host a boxing tournament must look out for that circular."
Zantsi paid tribute to the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality for its support to promoters. Topping her card will be a 12-rounder for the vacant WBF intercontinental junior featherweight belt between Sanele Magwaza from Gqeberha and Malawian Grey Chimkwapulo.
In the main supporting contest, Owethu Rula and Emihle Ntunja will fight for the Eastern Cape flyweight title over 10 rounds while Bathabile Ziqubu will welcome Zimbabwean Ravai Madondo for the vacant WBF Africa junior bantamweight title.
There will be three more bouts and action will begin at 2pm.
Zantsi marches on despite TV blackout of her tourney
BSA says new bids for broadcast rights will open soon
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
