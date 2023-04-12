×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Promoter Wainstein has passion for development in boxing

Booysens tournament to feature promising fighters

12 April 2023 - 08:46
Larry Wainstein promotes boxing's young prospects.
Larry Wainstein promotes boxing's young prospects.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Larry Wainstein’s intention with boxing is to build for the future. The new promoter has opted to pay attention to the development side and he does that from his own pocket.

A successful businessman, he hopes to help produce a new crop of fighters that will in time take up the baton when great achievers like Hekkie Budler and Zolani Tete call it quits.

Hopes are now with Ludumo Lamati, Roarke Knapp and Brandon Thysse, who still need to show their true potential outside these shores for serious consideration by the superpowers – WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO.

Sivenathi Nontshinga is the only legitimate world champion. He holds the IBF junior flyweight title. There are about 600 BSA registered professional boxers.

The general question is what will promoters whose focus is in staging international tournaments do when that well of promising fighters runs dry because they have ignored development.

Also the system used by the authorities for amateur boxers to graduate to the professional ranks is flawed. Boxers are presented with licences when they lack even the simplest of the basics.

Wainstein warns that boxing is not a sport for experimenting. “Those new graduates need to be assisted by way of constant action to gauge their abilities,” he said.

Last year Wainstein staged an eight-card tournament at Booysens and it featured mostly fighters from stables that would otherwise be considered by other promoters when they wanted cannon fodder for their preferred fighters.

“You’ve got to make boxers feel appreciated for what they do,” says the successful businessman who promotes boxing matches under Boxing 5 promotion.

Waintein is at it again and this time his upcoming tournament also features promising fighters Smangele Hadebe, Sikho Nqothole, Hedda Wolmarans and prospect Cayden Trutter.

He has added former world champions Deejay Kriel and Hekkie Budler in the line-up just to keep them active. The tournament will take place at Unisa Conference Centre in Ormonde, Johannesburg, on May 6.

In an attempt to motivate fans to come in big numbers, Wainstein has put up a brand new Suzuki vehicle for one lucky ticket buyer to take home with. He said tickets will cost R350 for ordinary seating and R550 for ringside. 

Lamati readies for life when he quits boxing

Ludumo Lamati’s days as a professional boxer are gradually coming to an end, the 30-year-old super-talented fighter from Mdantsane has hinted.
Sport
1 day ago

Lerena determined to win challenge for vacant title

Boxer Kevin Lerena’s wife is due to give birth to a baby boy this week and that has further fuelled Lerena’s fire in his preparations for the right ...
Sport
6 days ago

Wainstein, Nathan dust cobwebs off Lamati’s gloves

Finally, the stagnated boxing career of super-talented former IBO featherweight champ Ludumo Lamati takes shape and the charismatic fighter from ...
Sport
1 week ago

Devastated Zingange needs R35,000 for shoulder operation

Sibusiso Zingange has made a heartfelt plea for financial assistance to go under the knife to deal with his shoulder injury, which has been ...
Sport
1 week ago

Kungwane to host first tourney since BSA, SABC deal

Boxing promoter Joyce Kungwane says she is excited to have been given the honour to stage the ground-breaking tournament that will kick-start the ...
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

G4S management grilled in parliament by advocate Breytenbach
Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out