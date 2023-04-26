Former Swallows skippers Lefa, Goodman urge club to avoid axe

With things tight at the bottom of the DStv Premiership, the mission is clear for Swallows as they need to win their remaining four games to save their status.
Last season, the Dube Birds avoided relegation in the last game of the playoffs. However, it seems the club’s fortunes have not improved as they are deep in relegation battle again.
Tomorrow they take on bottom side Maritzburg United at the Dobsonville Stadium (5.30pm) in what can be seen as a six-pointer. According to former Birds skipper Lefa Tsutsulupa, the game is a must-win.
“Thursday’s game is important because if Maritzburg win it, they will go level on points with Swallows, so it is a must-win for Swallows,” Tsutsulupa told Sowetan yesterday.
“The reality is that if they don’t win, they will get relegated, if they win their remaining game they will secure their survival. They need points, and they need to win matches,” he said.
The prospects of relegation are not far-fetched for Swallows, as the club experienced the wrath of the axe, dropping to the NFD in 2015, and then going to the third tier the following season.
Former Bafana Bafana international Goodman Mazibuko, who played in the middle of the park for Swallows in his prime, said the team must avoid relegation at all costs.
“It’s key they avoid relegation, if this team goes down, everyone in the PSL is crying because they contribute a lot in the league and socially. It’s important and key that the team does not go down again because that team has a history,” Mazibuko, who also skippered the Birds, told Sowetan.
“People don’t want the team to be relegated, it’s not an option. They have to fight for the name of the team to remain in the PSL so that the next generation can have an opportunity to play in the team,” he said.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
