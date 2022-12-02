Bulana’s boxing career hits the canvas

Khanyile Bulana’s career has ended after a huge operation to remove a blood clot from his brain.
He collapsed in his hotel room hours after being stopped in the fourth round on November 18 in his fight against SA junior lightweight champion Lunga Stemela in Cape Town. He had to be rushed to Groote Schuur Hospital where he underwent a huge operation on his head.
What should be happening now is Boxing SA shedding light on the appropriate steps the regulator will take to help the former SA featherweight champ financially.
Fortunately BSA has a benevolent fund. BSA deducts 1.5% of boxers’ purse monies towards that fund which contributes to burial costs should a boxer pass on as a result of an injury related to his/her participation in a sanctioned match.
BSA COO Mandla Ntlanganiso promised to give clarity on the matter once he had consulted with his bosses.
Bulana’s former trainer Colin Nathan said all licensees contributed towards the fund. “We saw his pictures and they paint a gloomy future.”
“The government should make a plan nationally for fighters to do brain scans and it should be done yearly or even after a hard fight.”
If brain scans were done right, Simiso “Gandaganda” Buthelezi, who died after two days in hospital after collapsing in the ring in a fight he was winning against Siphesihle Mntungwa in June, would still be alive.
Another trainer, Damien Durandt, said BSA’s requirement for boxers to hold a licence needed to change.
“They only demand HIV/Aids and Hepatitus B tests once a year,” he said. “The brain scan is only required from a boxer after the age of 35.”
Bulana is quoted saying he was involved in a car crash last December. BSA should then have demanded that he goes for the brain scan to make sure that all was well.
There are accusations against promoter Jackie Brice for allegedly failing Bulana and his camp to get to Cape Town in time as they ended up arriving on the day of the fight.
But Brice, according his match maker Willie Saayman, did everything right and pointed fingers at the department of sport.
Bulana was tested medically on his arrival at the venue of the fight and was given the go-ahead for the fight.
Bulana’s boxing career hits the canvas
Boxer's fate thrusts brain scans into spotlight
Image: Supplied
Khanyile Bulana’s career has ended after a huge operation to remove a blood clot from his brain.
He collapsed in his hotel room hours after being stopped in the fourth round on November 18 in his fight against SA junior lightweight champion Lunga Stemela in Cape Town. He had to be rushed to Groote Schuur Hospital where he underwent a huge operation on his head.
What should be happening now is Boxing SA shedding light on the appropriate steps the regulator will take to help the former SA featherweight champ financially.
Fortunately BSA has a benevolent fund. BSA deducts 1.5% of boxers’ purse monies towards that fund which contributes to burial costs should a boxer pass on as a result of an injury related to his/her participation in a sanctioned match.
BSA COO Mandla Ntlanganiso promised to give clarity on the matter once he had consulted with his bosses.
Bulana’s former trainer Colin Nathan said all licensees contributed towards the fund. “We saw his pictures and they paint a gloomy future.”
“The government should make a plan nationally for fighters to do brain scans and it should be done yearly or even after a hard fight.”
If brain scans were done right, Simiso “Gandaganda” Buthelezi, who died after two days in hospital after collapsing in the ring in a fight he was winning against Siphesihle Mntungwa in June, would still be alive.
Another trainer, Damien Durandt, said BSA’s requirement for boxers to hold a licence needed to change.
“They only demand HIV/Aids and Hepatitus B tests once a year,” he said. “The brain scan is only required from a boxer after the age of 35.”
Bulana is quoted saying he was involved in a car crash last December. BSA should then have demanded that he goes for the brain scan to make sure that all was well.
There are accusations against promoter Jackie Brice for allegedly failing Bulana and his camp to get to Cape Town in time as they ended up arriving on the day of the fight.
But Brice, according his match maker Willie Saayman, did everything right and pointed fingers at the department of sport.
Bulana was tested medically on his arrival at the venue of the fight and was given the go-ahead for the fight.
Dladla hyped up about her maiden tournament
I’ve put heavyweight boxing back on map for SA – Lerena
R25,000 for seat next to King Misuzulu, Mayweather
Mashego explains ‘bizarre’ attire at tournament
Toweel honoured to be part of tourney against GBV
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos