Boxing has often been called the loneliest sport, and this is true in many different ways. When a fighter is in the ring, he or she is alone. Some fighters don't handle losses very well because they are not taught that defeat must be accepted as a learning experience.
Some say it is not easy to deal with a loss, especially in a high-profile fight, because such opportunities are scarce and sometimes a boxer will not even be given that chance to regroup.
“That is true,” says Lerato “Lights Out” Dlamini, who lost out to James Dickens for the IBO featherweight belt in England on October 15. Victory would have made Dlamini the first world boxing champion from Free State.
“As you said, when all is good people shower you with love but when you lose it all goes away and people start saying bad things [about you],” he said without making any reference to his defeat.
“I think it boils down to mentality; if you are strong mentally then you will be able to accept defeat because in truth a loss does not define you as a boxer. No one said anything bad about me since I lost the IBO title.”
Asked why he posted a message which read: “Lately I’ve been minding my own business ... the setback hurt but the comeback gonna be a beast”, Dlamini said: “I meant that I am enjoying my time currently. I am not feeling lonely but instead I am using my free time to study.
"I am doing sports nutrition, group exercising and personal training; I am doing that at Trifocus Academy in Johannesburg. I am preparing for life after boxing. If something goes bad then I have something to fall back on. I am using the money I earned in boxing.”
The points loss to Dickens was Dlamini’s only second against 18 wins.
Dlamini takes his IBO featherweight title loss in his stride
Free State boxer takes solace in studies
