Mokwena hopes to have Shalulile for Pirates game

Downs to host Bucs on New Year's Eve

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 02 December 2022 - 11:04
Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile during the 2022 MTN8 match against Supersport United at Tuks Stadium, in Pretoria August 28.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena hopes to have a full squad available, including talisman striker Peter Shalulile, for their big fixture against Orlando Pirates on New Year’s Eve.

Sundowns resume their DStv Premiership campaign with the mouth-watering clash at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on December 31 (5.30pm).

Twice Premier Soccer League (PSL) Footballer of the Year, Shalulile has been nursing a muscle injury since October.

Mokwena revealed Sundowns have attempted to speed up the Namibian forward's recovery and that of other players who were missed due to injuries going into the seven-week domestic break for the 2022 World Cup.

Sundowns returned to training this week after the players were given a short spell off. Shalulile is still not training with the squad but is expected to be back on the practice pitch soon and may be back to fitness for the Pirates game.

“There were players who came from injuries such as Terrence Mashego, Peter Shalulile, [Abubeker] Nasir, Haashim Domingo with something that was unfortunate, which happened at the Carling Black Label Cup and also with [Erwin] Saavedra,” Mokwena said.

“These are players who have managed to get a bit of catch-up and we tried to accelerate their recovery so that hopefully by the time we resume the league towards the end of this month we are able to have a more extensive list of players to choose from.

“Incredible appreciation [must go to] the medical and conditioning department for working when everybody was in a bit of recess.”

Mokwena will expect improvement from some players given individualised programmes to assist them to be in better shape.

“Players like Bongani Zungu, Marcelo Allende, Gift Motupa and Sipho Mbule stayed behind and worked a bit harder on their physical condition,” the coach said.

