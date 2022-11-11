BSA cancels promoter Tshele Kometsi's licence with immediate effect

The legal battle between Boxing SA and its licensee, promoter Tshele Kometsi, has ended, the regulator has announced.
Kometsi of TK Boxing Promotion was charged with seven counts of misconduct and has been found guilty of one of those charges.
The promoter’s licence has been cancelled with immediate effect, Boxing SA announced.
It is unclear, though, how long the cancellation will be in effect. Boxing SA’s licensing period is 12 months and all current licences expire on March 31 next year.
Boxing SA said it had conducted a forensic investigation and Kometsi was charged with seven counts of misconduct.
Subsequent to that there was a disciplinary hearing which took place over a period of about three months.
Boxing SA said Kometsi was found found guilty “of contravention of section 10(b) of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act 12 of 2004".
“After he was found guilty, the disciplinary committee invited parties to make submissions on aggravating and mitigating factors. On the 9th November 2022, the committee imposed a sanction of cancellation of the registration of Mr. Kometsi as a promoter.
“On the 10th November 2022, the board held a special meeting during which it approved the sanction of the disciplinary committee and resolved to cancel the registration of Mr. Kometsi with immediate effect. Accordingly, Mr. Kometsi’s registration as a promoter has been cancelled with effect from the 10th November 2022.
“This means that Mr. Kometsi can no longer attend any boxing related activities including attending boxing tournaments and contracting with other licensees.
"In terms of the disciplinary code, Mr. Kometsi has a right to appeal to the arbitration tribunal within ten (10) days of receipt of the sanction.”
When contacted for a comment Kometsi said: “No comment.”
Image: Mabuti Kali
