Boxing SA may have corrected the wrong decision which unfairly favoured Phumelele Cafu in a drawn 12 rounder for the SA flyweight championship against holder Jackson Chauke, but the reigning champion still wears scars of hurt which he said ruffled his pride.
Chauke opened up about this during a media briefing on Wednesday at SABC studios, where he met Cafu for the live interview with the TKO boxing magazine to promote their grudge fight, which promoter Ayanda Matiti will stage in East London on December 3.
Chauke was full of smiles and even made jokes with Cafu before they went live on air. But everything changed completely when cameras started rolling.
Gnashing his teeth, he said: “I am a Tsonga man and Tsongas are proud people. These people (BSA Eastern Cape provincial manager Phakamile Jacobs) took a piece of my pride when they gave my SA flyweight title to this man (Cafu).
“It hurt me badly. A piece of me went away; I was deeply hurt, so that is why I am chasing after this guy to restore my pride. I don’t care about his WBA title; I just want him.”
Jacobs gave ring announcer Carol Tshabalala wrong instructions to announce Cafu as the winner when the fight had been declared a draw. The regulations are clear that if a national champion’s fight is declared a draw, the champion retains the belt.
BSA later corrected that controversial decision.
Soft spoken Cafu fired back: “I regard Jackson as one of the best boxers in the country and I respect him but that respect will go away the moment we step inside the ring.”
The fearless and super talented 24-year-old Cafu is undefeated after 10 fights.
Fans must prepare for war which could be what the doctor had ordered for Matiti whose award-winning boxing company celebrates its 15 years in the fistic sport.
Grudge runs deep as Chauke takes on Cafu
Previous title blunder ups the ante
Image: Supplied
Boxing SA may have corrected the wrong decision which unfairly favoured Phumelele Cafu in a drawn 12 rounder for the SA flyweight championship against holder Jackson Chauke, but the reigning champion still wears scars of hurt which he said ruffled his pride.
Chauke opened up about this during a media briefing on Wednesday at SABC studios, where he met Cafu for the live interview with the TKO boxing magazine to promote their grudge fight, which promoter Ayanda Matiti will stage in East London on December 3.
Chauke was full of smiles and even made jokes with Cafu before they went live on air. But everything changed completely when cameras started rolling.
Gnashing his teeth, he said: “I am a Tsonga man and Tsongas are proud people. These people (BSA Eastern Cape provincial manager Phakamile Jacobs) took a piece of my pride when they gave my SA flyweight title to this man (Cafu).
“It hurt me badly. A piece of me went away; I was deeply hurt, so that is why I am chasing after this guy to restore my pride. I don’t care about his WBA title; I just want him.”
Jacobs gave ring announcer Carol Tshabalala wrong instructions to announce Cafu as the winner when the fight had been declared a draw. The regulations are clear that if a national champion’s fight is declared a draw, the champion retains the belt.
BSA later corrected that controversial decision.
Soft spoken Cafu fired back: “I regard Jackson as one of the best boxers in the country and I respect him but that respect will go away the moment we step inside the ring.”
The fearless and super talented 24-year-old Cafu is undefeated after 10 fights.
Fans must prepare for war which could be what the doctor had ordered for Matiti whose award-winning boxing company celebrates its 15 years in the fistic sport.
Sparring partner tips Lerena for the WBA belt
Ngebinyana, trainer stuck in Namibia over purse money
Golden Gloves to end the year with two-day tourney
Mixed feelings for promoters re SABC, BSA deal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos