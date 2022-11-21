“The hyping part is up to the media; we are talking about an 18-year-old who needs to be guided properly because one big article can destroy the poor kid,” he said.
Kekana reckons Mailula needs proper guidance to blossom
Ex-Downs star says hyping the youngster might affect him negatively
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Hlompho Kekana is optimistic that promising player Cassius Mailula will be developed properly so he can establish himself at the club.
The 21-year-old has impressed many so far at Masandawana, where he has scored three goals in seven appearances in all competitions.
“He is a kid who needs to be guided properly and you will only get experience on the field of play. If he continues to play like he has been doing I am sure he is going to develop properly and be a good player for the country,” Kekana said.
“At this moment I have no doubt that he will blossom because of his attitude, having seen the matches he has played so far. He is on the right track because he is giving performances every match that he plays.”
Kekana also appealed to South Africans not to overhype Mailula as that could destroy him.
“The hyping part is up to the media; we are talking about an 18-year-old who needs to be guided properly because one big article can destroy the poor kid,” he said.
“I see how he plays and I like how he applies himself in matches. I like his attitude and if he stays true to the process he will be a big thing in South African football if he continues to work extra hard.
“He’s got an eye for goal, as you may have seen in the last matches that he played. He is exciting and you can tell the kid enjoys playing football. The hyping part, I cannot control that, it is up to him how he accepts and takes it, but without a doubt he is a good player.
“The structure [at Sundowns] is good, you must remember that they are fortunate to play in the Champions League and if you play in that space continuously you stand a chance of developing as a player because of the different game modes that are applied at that tournament.”
