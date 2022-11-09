×

Boxing

Golden Gloves to end the year with two-day tourney

First day will be headlined by 10-rounder between Knapp and Jardon

09 November 2022 - 09:48
Plethora of boxing stars who will be in action in Golden Gloves two-day tournament at Emperors Palace in December at a media briefing on Tuesday.
Image: Jeff Ellis

Yesterday’s Golden Gloves Promotions’ (GGP) press conference could have easily be mistaken for being the announcement of a national boxing team travelling somewhere to represent SA.

It was a plethora of stars whose careers are guided by GGP boss, promoter Rodney Berman, who still has the penchant for super shows.

They were there to confirm their participation in GGP’s two-day tournament which fight publicist Brian Mitchell described as the “SuperSport Festival of Boxing Week” that will take place at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.

Berman said: “What a way to end the year.”

He said the first tournament will take place on December 10 and it is called “Cracker Jack”.

That tournament will be headlined by a 10-rounder between Roarke Knapp and Dante Jardon from Argentina. Most eyes will be on the third meeting between Johnny Muller and Akani Phuzi. Brandon Thysse will welcome Angolan Cristiano Ndombassy in a 10-rounder.

Then the following day, a Sunday afternoon, Chris Thompson will put his SA and ABU heavyweight belts on line against Keaton Gomes. That tournament – which is a development event – is called “Young Guns”. It features mostly up and coming fighters.

But commitment for Berman begins on December 3 when his charge Kevin Lerena challenges WBA regular heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where Tyson Fury will put his WBC heavyweight belt on line against Derick Chisora in England.

Said Mitchell: “As far as my knowledge goes, no SA boxing promoter has ever been involved in three big tournaments in one  week. I mean it begins with the WBA title fight which is a massive fight for SA boxing with Kevin Lerena appearing in such a big stage.”

Mitchell said Lerena will need nerves of steel to overcome the noise that will be made by the estimated crowd of 70,000 who will all be rooting for Dubois.

“We are very excited as Golden Gloves to be ending year in style,” he said.

