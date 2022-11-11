Xolisani "Nomeva" Ndongeni says the sacrifice he has made of leaving wife and children alone in Johannesburg to spend two weeks in a training camp in East London is proof that he badly wants to defeat Filipino Apinun Khongsong at Sun Coast Casino in Durban next Thursday.
“I want to take over his No 100 rating in the world because my intention is to get back to the top point where I was before I suffered my first loss (after 24 fights) to Devin Haney in America in 2019,” said Ndongeni, whose name was among the top five contenders for the WBA lightweight title at that time.
Haney is today the undisputed IBF, WBA super, WBC and WBO lightweight champion.
Ndongeni is rated 170 by BoxRec.com while IBO has placed him at No 97 in its ratings. He is with long time trainer Mzamo Njekanye.
“I believe that the kind of training that I am doing here is completely different to what I would have done in Johannesburg,” said the Jozi-based former IBO and WBF lightweight champion from Duncan Village.
“A lot is happening when I am in Johannesburg – my family, business to take care of and my gym schedule where I train clients.
“Here in East London it is different. I wake up go to the gym come back and rest. Go back again during the day and come home to rest and go for the last session late in the afternoon," he said.
Ndongeni’s 10-rounder against 26-year-old Khongsong who has knocked out 17 of his 20 opponents against two losses will form part of the international tournament that will be staged by The Walt Disney Company SA at Sun Coast Casino. The full bill will be televised live by ESPN Africa throughout the world.
Topping the card at Sun Coast Casino will be Emmany "The General" Kalombo in defence of his IBF International junior-middleweight title against Shiver Singh from India.
These fights and others on the bill will be televised live by ESPN Africa.
Ndongeni aims to fight his way back to top world ratings
Nomeve leaves his family in Jozi to prepare thoroughly in East London
Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan
Grudge runs deep as Chauke takes on Cafu
Sparring partner tips Lerena for the WBA belt
Ngebinyana, trainer stuck in Namibia over purse money
Golden Gloves to end the year with two-day tourney
