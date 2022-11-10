×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Sparring partner tips Lerena for the WBA belt

Bakole flies in to help SA man against Dubois for heavyweight fight

10 November 2022 - 10:19
Kevin Lerena during the 'Lights Out' boxing tournament at Emperors Palace on September 17, 2022 in Johannesburg,
Kevin Lerena during the 'Lights Out' boxing tournament at Emperors Palace on September 17, 2022 in Johannesburg,
Image: James Gradidge

Africa needs the WBA regular heavyweight boxing title, which was once held by Gerrie Coetzee, says Martin Bakole Ilunga.

The former WBC International heavyweight champion from Congo is in the country to assist Lerena with sparring for his big fight against current WBA regular heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois of Britain. The fight will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in England on December 3.

“When Kevin asked me to come here I did not think twice. I am an African and I am here to assist another African. Africa needs all these belts,” he said.

Three other Africans – Francois “White Buffalo” Botha, Corrie “The Sniper” Sanders and Samuel “The Nigerian Nightmare” Peter – have also held the heavyweight world title. 

Bakole – the younger brother to reigning WBC cruiserweight king Ilunga Junior Makabu – was speaking at Emperors Palace during a media briefing called by Lerena’s promoter Rodney Berman.

“I have worked with Daniel and I knocked him out twice in sparring,” Bakole said.

Lerena – who holds the WBA Intercontinental title – said: “If you want to reach the pinnacle of boxing in the heavyweights, and I mean beating the big guys – Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua – you’ve got to beat everyone put in front of you.

“I am 102kg now and I am smaller and lighter than the big guys in the division. That’s where I have my speed; I’ve got to be smart and not fight Dubois down the line because then I will have a hard night. I have a game plan and I have terrific sparring and I am grateful to have Martin Bakole,  a seasoned campaigner. What he is offering me in sparring no one can do that. He’s big and strong and has worked with Dubois.”

Trainer Peter Smith, who has trained Lerena for the past 12 years, said: “This is a great opportunity for both of us; you can’t get higher than this.”

The last African to win a world title in the heavyweight division was Samuel Peter who defeated German Oleg Maskaev by a sixth round KO to capture the WBC belt in 2008.

Ngebinyana, trainer stuck in Namibia over purse money

Trainer Bruno Perreira and boxer Sabelo Ngebinyana have been stuck in Namibia for two weeks because that country’s boxing promoter Nestor Tobias has ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Golden Gloves to end the year with two-day tourney

Yesterday’s Golden Gloves Promotions’ (GGP) press conference could have easily be mistaken for being the announcement of a national boxing team ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mixed feelings for promoters re SABC, BSA deal

While boxers have said nothing about the three-year deal BSA and SABC signed last week, at least some promoters Sowetan spoke to were positive about ...
Sport
2 days ago

Tshabalala new CEO of boxing promotion firm

Gugu Tshabalala has been appointed as CEO of Unleashed Combat Sport, owner and promoter Shereen Hunter has announced.
Sport
3 days ago

Knapp, Koopman could deliver fight of the year

Often, boxing fans wish for certain match-ups to happen but in many instances these do not materialise. Dream fights are evenly matched between the ...
Sport
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm
Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa