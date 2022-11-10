Sparring partner tips Lerena for the WBA belt

Africa needs the WBA regular heavyweight boxing title, which was once held by Gerrie Coetzee, says Martin Bakole Ilunga.
The former WBC International heavyweight champion from Congo is in the country to assist Lerena with sparring for his big fight against current WBA regular heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois of Britain. The fight will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in England on December 3.
“When Kevin asked me to come here I did not think twice. I am an African and I am here to assist another African. Africa needs all these belts,” he said.
Three other Africans – Francois “White Buffalo” Botha, Corrie “The Sniper” Sanders and Samuel “The Nigerian Nightmare” Peter – have also held the heavyweight world title.
Bakole – the younger brother to reigning WBC cruiserweight king Ilunga Junior Makabu – was speaking at Emperors Palace during a media briefing called by Lerena’s promoter Rodney Berman.
“I have worked with Daniel and I knocked him out twice in sparring,” Bakole said.
Lerena – who holds the WBA Intercontinental title – said: “If you want to reach the pinnacle of boxing in the heavyweights, and I mean beating the big guys – Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua – you’ve got to beat everyone put in front of you.
“I am 102kg now and I am smaller and lighter than the big guys in the division. That’s where I have my speed; I’ve got to be smart and not fight Dubois down the line because then I will have a hard night. I have a game plan and I have terrific sparring and I am grateful to have Martin Bakole, a seasoned campaigner. What he is offering me in sparring no one can do that. He’s big and strong and has worked with Dubois.”
Trainer Peter Smith, who has trained Lerena for the past 12 years, said: “This is a great opportunity for both of us; you can’t get higher than this.”
The last African to win a world title in the heavyweight division was Samuel Peter who defeated German Oleg Maskaev by a sixth round KO to capture the WBC belt in 2008.
Sparring partner tips Lerena for the WBA belt
Bakole flies in to help SA man against Dubois for heavyweight fight
Image: James Gradidge
