Tshabalala new CEO of boxing promotion firm
Hunter promotes women outside the ring
Gugu Tshabalala has been appointed as CEO of Unleashed Combat Sport, owner and promoter Shereen Hunter has announced.
Hunter said Tshabalala, who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in public relations and communication, has worked with her company in the management of events over the past two years.
“She has shown significant potential in managing the operations of the Unleashed business fully, including all communication and PR,” said Hunter who won BSA’s 2018 most promising promoter of the year award a year after the establishment of her company.
Hunter further announced the appointment of Candace Jacob as an executive director, who will be working closely with her as the CEO in strategic management and good governance. She said Jacob has a bachelor’s degree in commerce majoring in law, as well as an honours-level qualification in corporate governance.
“She is currently completing her master’s degree in international law (LLM) through the University of Cumbria in England, and has worked with various structures within the South African boxing fraternity over the last five years,” said Hunter.
“Some of her work for boxing in South Africa includes being a facilitator at the provincial Gauteng Boxing Promoters workshop in 2021 and consulting on strategic boxing matters throughout 2021 and 2022.”
Both executives will enjoy shareholding of the company, and this will also ensure performance in terms of having financial interests in the company, said Hunter.
“I have been preaching from the mountain tops over the last seven years that women in boxing are not limited to women inside the ring. There are amazing business skills outside the ring that women hold and positions at operational levels that need to be filled to take South African boxing forward,” said Hunter, who is also a businesswoman.
“Those in the ring who lay down their lives to create livelihoods need sound and solid support from strong women outside the ring who take the business of boxing seriously and have the capability and skills to tap into human and financial resources, build reputation and be progressive in strategic boxing affairs.”
Said Tshabalala: “I have seen the amazing traction in boxing over the last two years and I am excited to see Unleashed Combat Sport growing from strength to strength as we build on the three pillars of our organisation being the empowerment of women in the sport of boxing, uplifting and developing the youth and securing sponsorship from the private sector to meet our objectives.
“Unleashed is a brand that I am proud of and proud to have ownership of. We have engaged some very exciting sponsors and all indications are that they have a good appetite for sponsoring professional boxing.”
