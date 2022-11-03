ESPN tourneys have produced real champs for SA

While eight new champions were crowned in the 10 international boxing tournaments that were staged by The Walt Disney Company Africa since it made inroads in January, six title holders have retained their titles.
This American multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate, whose headquarters are in California, is represented in SA by promoter Sfiso Shongwe. They have made strides in advancing the careers of some African fighters since January.
Shongwe said they had no ties with fighters, which meant boxers only signed fight contracts. Once they have fought, it is over. Many boxers’ careers have come to a standstill due to binding contracts with particular promoters as it prevents them from fighting for any other promoter.
‘We give opportunities to fighters to showcase their skills and seeing them grow as fighters makes us happy,” Shongwe said yesterday..
But the company whose tournaments are televised live by ESPN, which is one of its many content providers, is committed to few fighters such as Jackson Chauke, Ellen Simwaka, Smangele Hadebe, Sibusiso Zingange, Sikho Nqothole, Jabulani Makhense and Emmany Kalombo.
Chauke won ABU flyweight and also defended his SA title while Simwaka from Malawi won the IBF Africa bantamweight title and has also successfully defended it.
Hadebe won the women ABU flyweight belt and has defended it successfully. Zingange won the SA junior lightweight title and then lost it while Nqothole first fought an eight rounder before winning the WBO global junior bantamweight title two weekends ago.
Makhense had two non-title fights before capturing the IBF Continental junior welterweight belt two weekends ago. Kalombo won the IBF Africa junior middleweight title, which the SA-based Congolese will defend in Shongwe’s tournament at Sun Coast in Durban on November 17 against Shiver Singh from India.
“We hope to continue giving opportunities while growing the breath of opportunities even in 2023 and see more champions crowned,” said Shongwe.
The upcoming tournament in Durban will include a KwaZulu-Natal provincial title fight between Sanele Maduna and Mduduzi Mzimela in the junior featherweight. Xolisani Ndongeni and Ludumo Lamati will be involved in international non-title fights.
ESPN tourneys have produced real champs for SA
Promoter Shongwe promises more growth next year
