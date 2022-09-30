Sukazi pleased with team effort but won't rest on laurels

Tim Sukazi is under no illusions about his club TS Galaxy’s targets this season. Having survived relegation by a whisker last season after taking more than eight games to register their first win, Sukazi is moderately pleased about how things have gone this time around.
“We look at ourselves and say we are far better off than last year around this time,” Sukazi told Sowetan.
“[Last year] after eight matches we were rooted at the bottom of the table, without a win, with just two points and 13 goals conceded. Now we are on 10 points after eight games, with just three goals scored against us. It is some progress.”
Galaxy have indeed surprisingly displayed some defensive fortitude this term. They conceded a total of 38 goals from 30 league games last year – the third worst defensive record after relegated Baroka (40) and Golden Arrows. But this time, it took six games for their defence to be breached.
That solid start attracted positive reviews for the club and in particular goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi, who was consequently included in the Bafana Bafana squad who did duty against Sierra Leone and Botswana this week.
Buthelezi’s splendid display in Galaxy’s shock away win against Mamelodi Sundowns in September was impressive.
Sadly though, Galaxy have not been able to sustain their early momentum, after their first defeat away to Pirates was followed by another one at home to Cape Town City. They have also not scored since they beat SuperSport United on Matchday 3.
But a better start than last year’s has encouraged Sukazi that the target of not being among relegation candidates will be met. “We want to be far away from relegation, and so far we’re managing it. We are not too far off the top five, but our main ambition is to have a better season than last. We have been unfortunate in some games because we could easily have had wins instead of draws, had certain refereeing decisions gone our way,” Sukazi stated.
Galaxy’s retention of head coach Saed Ramovic, who arrived from Serbia to stabilise them last year, has obviously meant they had better preparation. But the arrival of senior players such as Sibusiso Vilakazi and Bernard Parker had a bigger impact, according to Sukazi.
“The experienced players like Parker and Vila had a bigger influence on our change room,” he said. “They are used to winning, so they instil that kind of mentality in our younger players.”
After last year’s scare, Sukazi hopes Galaxy remain in the top division for years to come so they can build a solid base at their Mbombela Stadium. “We are the only PSL team in Mpumalanga and we want to ensure we attract sufficient support so people can identify with us. People from this region should be rooting only for us.”
Sukazi pleased with team effort but won't rest on laurels
'Parker and Vila have big influence on Galaxy change room
Image: Veli Nhlapo
