×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Rabbit punches must be strictly forbidden

Mokadi should have penalised Munyai

20 September 2022 - 09:13
Lusanda Komanisi and Tshifhiwa Munyai during the 'Lights Out' boxing tournament at Emperors Palace on September 17, 2022 in Johannesburg.
Lusanda Komanisi and Tshifhiwa Munyai during the 'Lights Out' boxing tournament at Emperors Palace on September 17, 2022 in Johannesburg.
Image: James Gradidge

Boxing SA, like the World Boxing Council,  must urge referees to be vigilant and strictly apply the rules concerning rabbit punches, which are putting the lives of boxers in grave danger.

The reason a rabbit punch is terribly dangerous, is because the lower area of the neck is adjacent to the part of the brain called the medulla oblongata, which is where the spine connects to the brain stem. Punching to this area is strictly forbidden, because it can lead to paralysis as well as catastrophic brain damage.

Simon Mokadi should have acted swiftly against Tshifhiwa Munyai, who dropped Lusanda Komanisi with that punch on Saturday night. But instead, Mokadi ruled it a legitimate knockdown and conducted a count against Komanisi.

But Mokadi – a veteran of more than two decades – said: “It landed on his ear. We warn boxers when they hit behind the ear. Others even do that deliberately; we give such instructions at the dressing rooms before every fights.

“It was a close fight – there were too many fouls and that included holding a lot; that is why I thought taking a point from  each one  was going to make it more difficult.”

A recent incident in the Dominican Republic landed boxer Tomas “Gusano” Rojas in hospital, after his opponent Ranfis Encarnacion hit him with a rabbit punch. Rojas collapsed and had convulsions in the ring.  He was rushed to hospital and mercifully seems to have recovered.  The referee deducted two points from the offending fighter and then disqualified him.

In 2015 boxer Prichard Colon suffered terrible and permanent injuries in a fight against Terrell Williams, due to rabbit punches. He was unable to answer the bell for the 10th round, collapsed, had a brain bleed and went into a coma.

Although Prichard survived, his injuries are severe and permanent. He is learning how to communicate via a computer.

Upbeat Komanisi downplays victory

The former featherweight champion added the lightweight strap to his collection over the weekend after dethroning defending champion Tshifhiwa Munyai ...
Sport
1 day ago

From drugs, to rehab and into the ring

The 24-year-old talented fighter has successfully turned his life around for the better. That is illustrated by becoming eligible to challenge ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mahoko to host two tournaments for Free State boxers

Carrying hopes of thousands of people for the revival of boxing in the Free State has forced promoter Lebo Mahoko, who is from the province, to be ...
Sport
4 days ago

'First four rounds very important for Munyai in title defence'

The first four rounds will be very crucial for Tshifhiwa “Atomic Spider” Munyai, who puts his SA lightweight title against Lusanda “Mexican” Komanisi ...
Sport
4 days ago

Munyai out to prove point against Komanisi

No title will exchange hands at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park on Saturday night, warns Tshifhiwa Munyai who will make his mandatory defence of the ...
Sport
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death