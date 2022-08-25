BSA urged to scrutinise boxers' mental health

Dr Stephen Selepe, chair of BSA’s medical committee, says the organisation must look into involving clinical psychologists in their medical tests on boxers to assess, diagnose and treat behavioural disorders.
“We need to make boxers and trainers feel comfortable to talk to us when they are faced by health issues," Selepe said on Wednesday. "Their lives are their most valuable assets."
Mental health of boxers is such a serious matter that the WBA made it the main topic of their medical seminar in Orlando, Florida from December 11-14. There have been several cases recently among prominent names who have had to withdraw from fights, take extended breaks and even think about retirement due to their mental situation.
Two weeks ago, former four-time world boxing champion Adrien Broner withdrew from a fight against Oscar Figueroa in Florida on Sunday citing mental health concerns. "I’ve watched a lot of people die playing with their boxing careers and that is something I won’t do, " he wrote in an Instagram post.
In February last year, Ryan Garcia revealed he was battling depression. “I wanted to kill myself at one point," he stated. He withdrew from his fight against Javier Fortuna in April citing mental issues.
“I know I look like someone who is happy all the time but inside I hurt at times struggling just to function. I want to thank God, my family, my doctors and my supporters,” the 22-year-old fighter said.
Garcia has now come to Broner’s defence, applauding the former champ for the decision, despite how fans may react.
"Love you AB, I know it’s not easy to step back and take time from the ring, but no doubt taking this time you will come back healthier and stronger," Garcia wrote on Twitter. "Focusing on your mental health is not a weakness, it’s strength."
Selepe says they have not come across such cases locally. "Are we sensitising trainers and boxers to talk about this enough? My answer is no, we have not done it and that is not right. This is something we must talk about.”
Image: Christian Petersen
