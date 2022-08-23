Nododile happy firms are helping boxers

The corporate world is gradually responding to the pleas from boxing promoters for assistance, says CEO of J4Joy Promotion promoter Arnold “Squire” Nododile.
"I am delighted to note that we are being heard,” he said yesterday, reacting to the news that Dr Mdu Gama’s Resultant Finance purchased a brand-new vehicle for WBF Intercontinental featherweight champion Thato “Captain Charisma” Bonokoane.
Bonokoane received his new car on Saturday.
“We’ve always been calling on the private sector when in conferences and during interviews to join forces – I want to commend Dr Mdu Gama for what he has done for Thato,” said Nododile, whose company has organised two fights for Bonokoane without a binding contract.
“Last time I lauded Planet Fitness in Witbank for providing training for athletes who fought in our tournament at Steve Tshwete Banquet Hall in July – Matshidiso Mokebisi from the Free State and Katie Healey from the UK.
“While they were here in Witbank before their fight, they needed facilities to train. I had gone there to hire the facilities but management from that establishment joined forces and became our partners.”
In that tournament, Bonokoane defended his title via a 12th round knockout of Jhaleel Payao of the Philippines. That victory earned Bonokoane the rights to challenge for the actual WBF title.
Bonokoane, from Kagiso on the West Rand, will welcome Diego Alberto Ruiz from Argentina. Their fight will be staged by J4Joy Promotion at The Feather Market Theatre in Gqeberha on October 9.
“We wish Thato the best of luck in his upcoming fights,” said Gama.
Nododile added: “What we see happening to Thato may not happen to other boxers in future due to non-commitment from SABC Sport on the live broadcast dates of boxing and broadcast platforms.
“We – promoters – apply for dates timeously but fail to get commitment from the broadcaster well in advance so that if we are unsuccessful in our applications we can look for alternative broadcasters to attract the sponsors.
“It is crucial that the memorandum of understating between SABC and Boxing SA regarding television dates is finalised so that it can be enforced. That will see more boxers like Thato benefitting from sponsors who would gladly join forces with us knowing too well that their brands will get maximum mileage.”
Nododile happy firms are helping boxers
Promoters says agreement between SABC, BSA should be finalised
Image: Supplied
The corporate world is gradually responding to the pleas from boxing promoters for assistance, says CEO of J4Joy Promotion promoter Arnold “Squire” Nododile.
"I am delighted to note that we are being heard,” he said yesterday, reacting to the news that Dr Mdu Gama’s Resultant Finance purchased a brand-new vehicle for WBF Intercontinental featherweight champion Thato “Captain Charisma” Bonokoane.
Bonokoane received his new car on Saturday.
“We’ve always been calling on the private sector when in conferences and during interviews to join forces – I want to commend Dr Mdu Gama for what he has done for Thato,” said Nododile, whose company has organised two fights for Bonokoane without a binding contract.
“Last time I lauded Planet Fitness in Witbank for providing training for athletes who fought in our tournament at Steve Tshwete Banquet Hall in July – Matshidiso Mokebisi from the Free State and Katie Healey from the UK.
“While they were here in Witbank before their fight, they needed facilities to train. I had gone there to hire the facilities but management from that establishment joined forces and became our partners.”
In that tournament, Bonokoane defended his title via a 12th round knockout of Jhaleel Payao of the Philippines. That victory earned Bonokoane the rights to challenge for the actual WBF title.
Bonokoane, from Kagiso on the West Rand, will welcome Diego Alberto Ruiz from Argentina. Their fight will be staged by J4Joy Promotion at The Feather Market Theatre in Gqeberha on October 9.
“We wish Thato the best of luck in his upcoming fights,” said Gama.
Nododile added: “What we see happening to Thato may not happen to other boxers in future due to non-commitment from SABC Sport on the live broadcast dates of boxing and broadcast platforms.
“We – promoters – apply for dates timeously but fail to get commitment from the broadcaster well in advance so that if we are unsuccessful in our applications we can look for alternative broadcasters to attract the sponsors.
“It is crucial that the memorandum of understating between SABC and Boxing SA regarding television dates is finalised so that it can be enforced. That will see more boxers like Thato benefitting from sponsors who would gladly join forces with us knowing too well that their brands will get maximum mileage.”
Magagane raring to dethrone ex-teammate Gingqi
Usyk targets Fury after beating Joshua on split decision
Faas feels BSA must steer clear of giving promoters TV dates
'Women not promoting enough female boxers'
Another TV blackout looms for boxing due to disagreement
Women boxers in SA still short-changed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos