I had intended posing a question to chairperson Zandile Kabini about their timing. She was invited to be a guest on the TKO Magazine where she would have used the platform to share with the nation what they intend to do for women during this month. But she did not make it to Auckland Park.
I communicated this dilemma with Boxing SA board chairman Luthando Jack and he promised to speak to his colleague. I am not sure if that was just a promise to calm me down or Kabini defied her boss.
Jack and company must elect new members of the Women in Boxing committee if they want a committee that will act in the best interest of its licensees — a committee that will be visible to women, a committee that will salute and commend women when they write their names in history books, etc.
A number of women licensees I spoke to about this committee that was established in 2018 said they don’t even know what Kabini looks like. There have been over 30 tournaments countrywide since February and some featured females — Hedda Wolmarans winning the IBF Africa junior welterweight, Smangele Hadebe claiming the ABU flyweight, Razel Mohamed becoming the SA junior heavyweight champion and Thema Zuma capturing the SA junior bantamweight belt — but Kabini never attended even one of those fights.
Boxing in the women section is staring death in the face. Currently there are about 30 registered boxers, with 10 being national champions. Boxing comprises 17 weight divisions. Some of those SA champions have not defended even once since they won their titles as far back as 2019 because there are no contenders.
Kabini and company must just go — they will not be missed — that I can guarantee you because they are not known anyway. So ja, it is what it — good luck to the thousands of athletes who will be running in the Comrades Marathon on Sunday (August 28).
BONGANI MAGASELA | Kabini & co not doing anything for women in boxing
It makes no sense that Boxing SA through its Women in Boxing committee will hold a week-long symposium in Durban on August 27 when there is a women-only tournament a day later in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.
Pioneer of women's boxing, Mbali “Don Queen” Zantsi, who has been recognised locally and internationally for the sterling work of promoting females in boxing, will host her tournament at Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton on August 28.
Funded by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, her event is part of the annual celebrations of Women's Month. There is also another tournament that will be staged at Olive Convention Centre in Durban by Zandile Malinga but on Friday — August 26.
The timing has thrown women into disarray — they don’t know where exactly they must be next weekend. Fighters that will be involved in Zantsi’s tournament will have a weigh-in on August 27 — the day all licensees, according to BSA, will have a breakfast meeting with deputy sport minister Nocawe Mafu.
This confusion could have easily been dealt with — either the Women in Boxing committee should've held its conference in Gqeberha and made it part of Zantsi’s tournament or postponed it for a later date.
