Women in boxing furious at being on the ropes

The no-show of Boxing SA’s chief operating officer Mandla Ntlanganiso at the official launch of Women in Boxing’s conference in Durban on Monday gave credence to the gossip that relations between him and acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole have soured.
Eyebrows were raised when Ntlanganiso was a notable absentee in the media briefing a few weeks ago in Durban where Sithole announced this week-long symposium.
But Ntlanganiso refused to comment yesterday. This is the man who should be working hand-in-glove with the committee of Women in Boxing responsible for the conference aimed at tackling matters that affect women in boxing.
Surprisingly, most influential women licensees did not attend the launch on Monday. It is said that women licensees from outside KwaZulu-Natal were not invited because it is alleged that women in boxing cannot afford to travel. There are programmes taking place in and around Durban.
Big players in the promotion of fights – Joyce Kungwane, Nomfesane Nyatela and Shereen Hunter – were also not invited to the launch but were persuaded to attend the breakfast meeting with deputy sport minister Nosi Cawe on Saturday morning.
They said they were told by BSA to present themselves at Park Station in Johannesburg at 6am on Saturday. They will be bused to Durban.
Those that were invited and actually attended the launch were Zandile Malinga, Mbali Zantsi, Nomvelo Magcaba-Shezi and Balungile Mazibuko. But Zantsi is from Mthatha in the Eastern Cape and she flew back home yesterday. No boxers, trainers, managers and ring officials attended.
Hunter is livid with anger for having been left out of the launch. “There is a national women boxing conference hosted by the regulator in Durban and I, as a women BSA licensee, was not invited. Why am I still holding that promoter’s licence?" she asked angrily yesterday.
“I called [the acting CEO] to ask why am I not invited to the launch and he said no women licensees from outside KwaZulu-Natal were invited because women in boxing cannot afford to travel. I felt insulted, how did he arrive at that conclusion?"
The successful businesswoman from Gauteng said the two events she knew regarding Durban is the All Women tournament that will take place on Friday evening and the breakfast meeting with the deputy minister.
“I was invited for the breakfast but no details were provided regarding getting there. So I did my own bookings – flight, car hire and accommodation. Sipho Mashego shared the programme and that is where I realised that there is something that is happening.
“Imagine hosting a Men in Boxing indaba in Gauteng and you say other men from other provinces are not invited because they cannot afford to travel. There will be war.”
Manager Colleen McAusland said she was asked if she would be attending the breakfast. “I said yes and I was told that we will be bused to Durban and I must be at Park Station at 6am on Friday,” she said, adding that she advised to be counted out.
Her charge Smangele Hadebe defends her ABU title in Sandton tonight.
Several attempts were made to get Sithole on his mobiles. BSA board member Azwitamisi Nthangeni, who dabbles as media liaison officer, was not available for comment after being contacted on his mobile.
Women in boxing furious at being on the ropes
Influential licensees outside KZN not invited to launch
Image: Supplied
