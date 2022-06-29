Fireworks expected in Kalombo v Okwiri IBF bout

Bones could crack when hard hitters Emmany “The General” Kalombo and Rayton “Boom Boom” Okwiri collide at Galleria in Sandton, where The Walt Disney Company Africa will stage ESPN Africa Boxing 18 on Thursday night.

At stake will be the IBF International junior-middleweight belt. Their showdown is scheduled for 12 rounds. But one thing is certain, it will not go the scheduled distance, judging by the power they possess.

Kalombo has flattened 15 opponents in 15 wins against one loss while six of Okwiri’s eight opponents did not last the full distance. The Kenyan fighter drew once, in his second pro fight.

Congolese fighter Kalombo is guided in SA by Damien Durandt. His last victim was Chikondi Makawa from Malawi, who went down three times in round three, forcing the automatic stoppage of that fight in Soweto on April 24.

The 27-year-old silent assassin was making a comeback after having last boxed competitively in April last year, when he lost against Israil Madimov over 10 rounds in Uzbekistan.

In Okwiri's last fight, in October last year, the former ABU middleweight champion knocked Ugandan John Serunjong out cold in the eighth round when they fought in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Promoter Sifiso Dube has come to the rescue of fight-starved Thulani Mbenge, who has not seen competitive action since June last year when he handed Jabulani Makhense his first defeat to win the WBA Pan African title in the welterweight division.

He will face unknown Idd Pialari Mzee from Tanzania. According to Boxrec.Com, he is 28 years old and has 21 knockouts in 30 wins, against seven losses and a draw.

Makhense will also be in action on the night against Paul Kamanga over eight rounds while Gift Bholo will face Hannock Phiri from Malawi over eight rounds. There will be undercard fights and action will begin at 6.30pm.