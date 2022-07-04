×

Boxing

Boxing SA can no longer be run from a back room

Boxing body must acquire its own headquarters like other federations

04 July 2022 - 09:21
Nsikayezwe Sithole acting CEO of Boxing SA.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Early this year Boxing SA acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole and director of operations Mandla Ntlanganiso had a session with provincial managers, the ratings and sanctioning committee at a top hotel in Kempton Park.

They spoke about many issues – stability, leadership, compliance by promoters in their quest to stage tournaments, provincial conventions leading to the national convention, policy cover for all interested licensees, the amendment of the regulations, violation of protocols by licensees and proposed performance assessments for provincial managers.

Ratings committee chair Andre de Vries painted a gloomy picture about the sad fate faced by local fighters. He made it clear that more foreign fighters are having a ball in SA while locals have become spectators. That’s not being xenophobic, it's being patriotic.

He also talked about the alarming number of minimal titles which have no effect on the advancement of local boxers. I urge that the SA title be given preference in the quest to mould characters that will ultimately go on to challenge for world titles.

Sithole touched on the burning issue of repositioning BSA. But first things first: BSA does not have its own headquarters – and this requires serious attention. I raised it in that meeting but, to be honest, no-one even bothered to agree, disagree or even dismiss me.

The truth, though, is that BSA is squatting at the offices of the SA National Defence Force and they pay rent. It's challenge getting there, even with GPS.

I guess you can’t put your banners in someone else’s yard. It's like renting a back room in the township.

Federations like Safa, the PSL, ASA and Sascoc all have their homes. BSA gets about R20m annually from the government. They can afford to buy a house and convert it into offices with proper branding.

But again, that will not happen because this is an unlucky sport that is not taken seriously in this country. What irks me most is that boxing is the only sporting code that is governed by an act of parliament but you cannot tell that based on how it is treated.

There was a BSA office next to the FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg that was easy for licensees, even those from outside the province, to find. Every mode of transport passes there. You could even fly your helicopter there.

In life you are incomplete as a human being without your own roof. I mean, even law breakers who have been found guilty have a home – in jail.

I beg the authorities to show some love and respect for the noble art of pugilism.

