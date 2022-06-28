Mnisi appeals to sponsors to back SA boxing

Prominent businessman and boxing promoter Jacob Mnisi has bemoaned what he calls lack of interest from the corporate world to partner with promoters in the quest to revive the fistic sport in the country.

He will stage a three-title championship tournament that includes a women's world championship in Mpumalanga on July 8, without a sponsor.

Mnisi, who trades under the banner of J4 Joy Boxing Promotions, will hold his international tournament at Steve Tshwete Memorial Banquet Hall in Middelburg, where a SA bantamweight and a Mpumalanga bantamweight titles will be at stake. He has also included a WBF junior-featherweight eliminator.

The former amateur boxer says he is doing all this out of his pocket.

“J4 Joy Foods, which is an in-house programme, is my main sponsor,” he said, adding that the Mpumalanga government has promised to partner with him.

“To my fellow promoters, let us show the corporate world our commitment and what we can do in order for them to reconsider their position in boxing, because those are probably some of the issues that contributed to them turning their backs on boxing.

“Remember back in the day we had so many sponsors, and one of them was the distillers of Old Buck Gin, which designed SA boxing belts. I am still wondering what forced them out of boxing.”

Mnisi added: “We must create a credible product because we need the corporate world in order for us to pay boxers decent purse monies. I am excited to see that the SABC is back, and its involvement is a plus factor for us in the bid to acquire a sponsor.”

CEO Arnold Nododile shares Mnisi’s sentiments, and adds that the fight fraternity, together with Boxing SA, need to have a symposium on what steps to take to ensure that the larger part of 700 licensed fighters get action.

“That is where the private sector comes in; some boxers are breadwinners and the majority are unemployed. I also make a humble plea to all promoters to give debutants action, because if they don’t get fights some may not be able to renew their licences next year,” Nododile said.