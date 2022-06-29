Boxing poised to return to SABC screens

Boxing SA acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole has pleaded with the fight fraternity to be patient regarding the return of live boxing action on SABC2.

Sithole said all the negotiations have been completed between the boxing regulatory body and the national broadcaster regarding the plan for restoring the sport to its former glory.

“Once the amendment on our memorandum of understanding between us and SABC is completed then an announcement will be made,” he said.

“We want to make sure that our document does not have gaps and loopholes that will make us go back and forth with SABC.”

A well-placed source whispered to Sowetan that both Boxing SA and the national broadcaster will control those dates and that chosen promoters will have to meet certain criteria in the drive to deliver quality tournaments.

The source said the plan is to have 24 live dates this year, 36 next year and 54 in 2024.

Sithole would not confirm nor deny this but instead he said: “There will be tournaments every week. SABC will give dates to Boxing SA and there will be a committee [in charge of] of those dates, which will comprise of SABC and BSA. There will be a bidding process and promoters must meet the requirements to get dates. All promoters in the country will be involved.”

There has been the odd live boxing action on national television on Sundays but the national broadcaster now wants to improve on what it has been giving to the viewers.