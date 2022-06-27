×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Zonke hails grant for boxing promoters

Eastern Cape given a boost to unearth new talent

27 June 2022 - 09:56
Chairperson of the newly elected committee of the Eastern Cape Boxing Promoters Association promoter Tando Zonke of TZ Boxing Promotions.
Chairperson of the newly elected committee of the Eastern Cape Boxing Promoters Association promoter Tando Zonke of TZ Boxing Promotions.
Image: Supplied

The Eastern Cape government has pledged R2.2m to assist promoters in that province fulfill their endeavour to unearth talent that will restore the pride of the province.

This is according to chairperson of the Eastern Cape Boxing Promoters Association Tando Zonke, who paid tribute to the department of sports, recreation, arts and culture, and its MEC Fezeka Nkomonye.

“They listened to our pleas regarding the worrying dearth of talent in our province,” he said about the province which is known for a number of boxing icons including Welcome Ncita, Vuyani Bungu, Mbulelo Botile, Simpiwe Vetyeka, Ali Funeka, Mhikiza Myekeni and Nkosinathi Joyi, among others. 

Zonke, of TZ Boxing Promotions, added: “I wish I could express myself better in paying tribute to the provincial department for taking our initiative to unearth talent to another level by launching the provincial belt last week.”

This began with Gauteng some time back and Mpumalanga followed in April. “I mean, this is history; for the first time provincial champions will have belts to show for their commitment,” said an elated Zonke. “As the saying goes, patience is a virtue; we have come a long way with this initiative.”

He said the government grant was always there. “But we, as promoters, spoiled it through our misunderstanding or failure to see things the same way. Even Boxing SA did not want to associate with us through that.

“Action will begin in August. The government is committed to making sure that we have tournaments from now until March next year,” said Zonke.

“We are now on a journey to rediscovery as a boxing province – watch the space.”

Fuzile makes a comeback in non-title fight against Aryeetey

Azinga Fuzile makes his eagerly awaited comeback on July 3, Rumble Africa Promotions CEO Nomfesane Nyatela has confirmed. Nyatela said that the ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Budler edges title eliminator with late knockdown of Soto

Hekkie Budler dropped Mexican Elwin Soto in the last round to steal a unanimous but tight 12-round decision in their world title eliminator in ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Is Komanisi biting off more than he can chew?

History tells us that overconfidence is dangerous for any athlete, and the sport of boxing has been particularly instructive in this regard.
Sport
4 days ago

Boxing history beckons for Free State's Mokebisi

When Matshidiso Mokebisi takes to the ring at Steve Tshwete Memorial Banquet Hall in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, on July 8, she will be making history by ...
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released