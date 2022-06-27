Zonke hails grant for boxing promoters

The Eastern Cape government has pledged R2.2m to assist promoters in that province fulfill their endeavour to unearth talent that will restore the pride of the province.

This is according to chairperson of the Eastern Cape Boxing Promoters Association Tando Zonke, who paid tribute to the department of sports, recreation, arts and culture, and its MEC Fezeka Nkomonye.

“They listened to our pleas regarding the worrying dearth of talent in our province,” he said about the province which is known for a number of boxing icons including Welcome Ncita, Vuyani Bungu, Mbulelo Botile, Simpiwe Vetyeka, Ali Funeka, Mhikiza Myekeni and Nkosinathi Joyi, among others.

Zonke, of TZ Boxing Promotions, added: “I wish I could express myself better in paying tribute to the provincial department for taking our initiative to unearth talent to another level by launching the provincial belt last week.”

This began with Gauteng some time back and Mpumalanga followed in April. “I mean, this is history; for the first time provincial champions will have belts to show for their commitment,” said an elated Zonke. “As the saying goes, patience is a virtue; we have come a long way with this initiative.”

He said the government grant was always there. “But we, as promoters, spoiled it through our misunderstanding or failure to see things the same way. Even Boxing SA did not want to associate with us through that.

“Action will begin in August. The government is committed to making sure that we have tournaments from now until March next year,” said Zonke.

“We are now on a journey to rediscovery as a boxing province – watch the space.”