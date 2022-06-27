Fuzile makes a comeback in non-title fight against Aryeetey

Azinga Fuzile makes his eagerly awaited comeback on July 3, Rumble Africa Promotions CEO Nomfesane Nyatela has confirmed. Nyatela said that the 25-year-old fighter from Duncan village will welcome Ghanaian Ishmael Aryeetey over 10 rounds in a non-title bout at the Orient Theatre, East London.

Fuzile last fought in November when he lost the IBF junior-lightweight belt to Japan's Kenichi Ogawa at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The fight against Aryeetey will be Fuzile’s first in the lightweight class since he moved up a weight division. The talented and smart left-hander, whose knacks are polished by trainer Mzamo Njekanye, is a former IBF Intercontinental junior-lightweight champion.

At 25, Fuzile still has time on his side. He has been matched with the 26-year-old fighter from Accra, who is rated No 334 in the world. Aryeetey has fought 21 times and won 15 of those contests.

Nyatela said that Lerato Dlamini and Yanga Siqgibo will be involved in IBF-sanctioned contests. Former WBC silver featherweight champion Dlamini will take on Richard Pumicipic of the Philippines for the international title.

Sigqibo – the WBO Intercontinental junior-bantamweight holder – will welcome Pumicipic’s homeboy Michael Mendoza for the IBF Intercontinental title. Both fights will contested over 10 rounds.

Nyatela explained that they decided to go the IBF route with their fighters because of the cordial relationship they have with president Darryl Peoples, whose organisation will also be represented on the night by Ayabonga Sonjica.

Sonjica will put both his SA and IBF Intercontinental junior-featherweight title on the line against vastly experience ring veteran Bongani Mahlangu from Boipatong in the Vaal.

Mahlangu, who has held the IBF International junior-featherweight title, is the oldest active boxer in the country at 42.