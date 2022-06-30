Veteran Mahlangu hopes to break age record with title win

Bongani “Wonderboy” Mahlangu intends to box professionally until he turns 50 years old. The vastly experienced former Olympian is 42 years old and is on the cusp of rewriting local history books should he win the SA title at his age.

Mahlangu from Boipatong in the Vaal will challenge Ayabonga “Jay Jay” Sonjica for his SA and IBF Continental Africa junior featherweight titles at Orient Theatre in East London on Sunday afternoon.

Their 12-rounder will headline Rumble Africa Promotion’s first tournament of the year. Sonjica, 31, is from Duncan village near East London. The defending champion, like Mahlangu, has been to the Olympics – the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

Mahlangu is inspired by the legendary American Bernard “B-Hop” Hopkins, who boxed until he turned 50. Hopkins holds about every record in the sport that has to do with being the oldest.

“I have been in this sport for 38 years,” said Mahlangu. That includes his time in the amateurs ranks where he went to the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece. Commonwealth Games in 2006 in Melbourne, Australia, and the All Africa Games 2003 in Nigeria. “I was the first athlete in Team SA to qualify for the 2004 Olympics when we were in Nigeria,” he said. “I also intend to be the first South African to win a national title at 42 years old.”

Mahlangu, who is trained in his own Wonderboy Boxing Academy by his younger brother Sandile Mahlangu, said: “If the engine is still willing to roll, why not drive the car?” He was referring to himself, answering questions on his age. “That is just a number,” he said. “I live clean – don’t smoke or drink but live, sleep, dream, walk and talk boxing. We have something special for Sonjica.”

“If Sonjica approaches our fight looking at my age then he is in for a torrid afternoon. I feel like I am 30. I am so happy to be going back to the Eastern Cape, which is my happy hunting ground. My first SA junior featherweight title I won it there in 2015, with a rounds knockout against Siviwe Hasheni. I also defended it there against Mfusi Maxhayi and Bonakele Bikitsha.” He lost it there to Ludumo Lamati in 2017.

Mahlangu has previously held the WBA Pan African and Intercontinental bantamweight, SA, WBO International and IBF International junior featherweight titles. Mahlangu has chalked up 22 wins, 10 by short-route, in 30 fights. Sonjica is undefeated after 10 fights.