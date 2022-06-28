×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Ndombassy’s 10th-round TKO ends Makondo's spirited challenge

WBF champ was behind until he landed right hook

28 June 2022 - 08:14
Cristiano Ndombassy.,left, and Khensahosi Makondo exchange leather on Sunday.
Cristiano Ndombassy.,left, and Khensahosi Makondo exchange leather on Sunday.
Image: Supplied

Memories of the dramatic end to the WBA heavyweight championship fight between dethroned champion John Tate and Mike Weaver in 1980 came flooding back on Sunday when Cristiano Ndombassy came back from the brink of losing his WBF International junior-middleweight belt to retain it in the last round at Meropa Casino, Polokwane.

Weaver, an imposing physical specimen, was behind on points on all three judges' cards going into the 15th round. With about a minute left in the fight, he landed a short left hook that totally incapacitated Tate who fell face first like a tree that was chopped down and was counted out while lying on the floor.

Khensahosi Makondo had done everything to win the WBF International belt from Ndombassy, until the 10th and last round. Instead of using his reach and height advantage to keep his shorter foe at a distance with just a jab and clinch where necessary to buy time, Makondo got involved in unnecessary exchanges.

Ndombassy, who was as fresh as he was in the first round, landed a devastating right hook to the jaw and followed up with well-executed power combos. It was over – bar the shouting – as referee Simon Mokadi saved Makondo from severe punishment by stopping the fight.

The big crowd, which was there to support the local boxer, fell dead silent.

The fight headlined the Mama Rocks Promotions bill, which was staged by Modipadi Kgasago in honour of departed political leader Peter Mokaba.

Zonke hails grant for boxing promoters

The Eastern Cape government has pledged R2.2m to assist promoters in that province fulfill their endeavour to unearth talent that will restore the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Fuzile makes a comeback in non-title fight against Aryeetey

Azinga Fuzile makes his eagerly awaited comeback on July 3, Rumble Africa Promotions CEO Nomfesane Nyatela has confirmed. Nyatela said that the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Budler edges title eliminator with late knockdown of Soto

Hekkie Budler dropped Mexican Elwin Soto in the last round to steal a unanimous but tight 12-round decision in their world title eliminator in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Is Komanisi biting off more than he can chew?

History tells us that overconfidence is dangerous for any athlete, and the sport of boxing has been particularly instructive in this regard.
Sport
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released