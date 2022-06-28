Ndombassy’s 10th-round TKO ends Makondo's spirited challenge

Memories of the dramatic end to the WBA heavyweight championship fight between dethroned champion John Tate and Mike Weaver in 1980 came flooding back on Sunday when Cristiano Ndombassy came back from the brink of losing his WBF International junior-middleweight belt to retain it in the last round at Meropa Casino, Polokwane.

Weaver, an imposing physical specimen, was behind on points on all three judges' cards going into the 15th round. With about a minute left in the fight, he landed a short left hook that totally incapacitated Tate who fell face first like a tree that was chopped down and was counted out while lying on the floor.

Khensahosi Makondo had done everything to win the WBF International belt from Ndombassy, until the 10th and last round. Instead of using his reach and height advantage to keep his shorter foe at a distance with just a jab and clinch where necessary to buy time, Makondo got involved in unnecessary exchanges.

Ndombassy, who was as fresh as he was in the first round, landed a devastating right hook to the jaw and followed up with well-executed power combos. It was over – bar the shouting – as referee Simon Mokadi saved Makondo from severe punishment by stopping the fight.

The big crowd, which was there to support the local boxer, fell dead silent.

The fight headlined the Mama Rocks Promotions bill, which was staged by Modipadi Kgasago in honour of departed political leader Peter Mokaba.