Sediane does not deserve life ban, says Durandt

Hanging boxing trainer Michael Sediane out to dry for assaulting boxer Jeff Magagane will not help deal with the real issue that prompted him to act in that fashion.

This is how top trainer Damian Durandt and promoter Bongani Dlamini, whose Bonglez Boxing Promotions company staged the tournament in Booysens, summed up the incident.

It happened after the end of an exciting 10-rounder between Sediane’s charge Sthembiso Maduna and Magagane, whose career is guided by Alan Toweel Junior. Magagane won the 10-rounder on points.

Boxing SA (BSA) is already in possession of a report from Gauteng provincial manager Lehlohonolo Ramagole who supervised all seven bouts on Sunday.

There are mixed feelings from the fight fraternity. Some say BSA must revoke Sediane’s trainer’s licence, while others say he must be given a monetary fine.

“His actions were uncalled for and unjustified,” said Durandt. “But we don’t know what he is going through in life. We know though that he does a lot of good for boxing; he does a lot more for his fighters, more than what is warranted. He does not need to suffer a life ban.

“My dad (the late Nick Durandt) was involved in many verbal altercations. Boxing SA would adjudicate on the issues. My father was never penalised or got his trainer’s licence revoked. So we don’t want to see Michael lose his licence because he is good for boxing.”

Dlamini said Sediane had already apologised to him and Magagane, and he had showed remorse.

“I advised him to seek help if he is facing anger management issues. Suspension is welcomed and he needs time off to heal. I am talking from experience; I was short tempered growing up and I got involved in street fights.

“I had sessions with professional psychologists; my family and my pastor supported me through it all. Back in the day I would have gotten involved in a fist fight with Michael.”

Attempts to get comment from Magagane yesterday were unsuccessful.

Toweel said: “He apologised to me and Jeff, and we accepted his apology.”