Boxing

Malinga aims to revive boxing in KZN as she hosts tourney

Ziqubu v Zuma bout to headline the event

01 June 2022 - 07:25
Bathabile Ziqubu rocks Lufuno Mutshayi with a straight right.
Image: Supplied

The winds of change on the boxing front have begun to blow in the direction of KwaZulu-Natal. The provincial government is attempting to restore the respect it lost when some of its heroes, including Moruti “Baby Face” Mthalane, relocated to Johannesburg, where he won national and world titles.

Promoter Zandile Malinga of Starline Boxing Promotion has rewarded two women fighters – Bathabile Ziqubu from Uitvaal township in Ladysmith and Thema Zuma from eDududu in the south coast – from those that remained with an opportunity to become a national champion.

They will fight for the vacant SA flyweight belt. Their 10-rounder will headline Malinga’s tournament that will take place at Greyville Convention Centre in Durban on Sunday afternoon. Irrespective of the outcome, KZN will be the winner.

This will be Zuma’s second attempt at the national title after losing to Smangele “Smash” Hadebe in Pretoria in September. Hadebe added the ABU belt in February and she later relinquished the SA title.

Malinga’s tournament will also feature a WBF Africa lightweight title fight between Smiso Buthelezi from Empangeni against Siphesihle Mntungwa from Camperdown.

In the main event, Sibusiso “Prince” Dlomo will put his SA junior-welterweight title on the line against Mpumalanga champion Xolani Mgidi.

Dlomo, who is also from KZN, is now based in Gauteng where he is trained by Charity Mukondleleli. He returns to the ring less than four weeks after overcoming Xolani “Tiger” Mcotheli on points on May 8 at Booysens Gym, Johannesburg.

