Rugby

Uys makes it clear Pumas game is a must-win for Bulls

Pretoria side gunning for home Currie Cup semi, final

26 May 2022 - 07:49
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Muller Uys of the Bulls with the ball during the Carling Currie Cup match between Sigma Lions and Vodacom Bulls at Emirates Airline Park on March 23, 2022 in Johannesburg.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

The Pumas will travel to Pretoria to take on the Blue Bulls in the Currie Cup on Friday at Loftus Versveld, and Bulls loose forward Muller Uys has dubbed the game a must-win. 

The Bulls are top of the log and they are vying to get home ties in the semifinal and final, should they make it all the way. The Pretoria side is hunting for a three-peat of Currie Cup trophies. 

The Pumas, on the other hand, need a good result to keep their hopes of making it to the playoffs alive. The Mbombela union is in fifth place on the log, with 20 points. They are behind fourth-placed Griquas by one point. 

The Bulls and Pumas players are familiar with each other and when they meet on the field for a battle, sparks often fly. Given the magnitude of the game and what it means to the Bulls faithful, Muller said they know they will be up against it. 

We carry a lot of confidence to this game. We are responsible to perform against the Pumas this weekend, said Uys. 

The Pumas is always a difficult one. I think they bring a massive set-piece battle. We need to front up to that. The Pumas are always up for this one. The Pumas are tough. At this stage I dont think there are easy games. 

Theyre a quality side. They bring different things to the table and we need to front up and counter what they bring. Theyll be bringing everything that they have, well also bring everything. Its almost a must-win for us to get a home final, said Uys. 

Muller joined the Bulls from Western Province. He came in with a big reputation and lots of promise. His career has not taken off the way he would have liked so far but hes grateful to be playing in the Bulls set-up, be it club rugby, Currie Cup or United Rugby Championship. 

My career took a different turn with injuries, said Uys. Im just taking it day by day and learning. For me its about learning and when I get my chance I need to take it and show that Im good enough to play URC again. Its my responsibility to show my worth.

