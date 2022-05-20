×

Boxing

40 years since one-minute WBA heavyweight fight

Ref lifts Dokes's hands in Weaver bout

20 May 2022 - 09:15
Mike Weaver: former WBA heavyweight boxing champion in S.A to defend his title.
Image: Sowetan

Today marks 40 years since American referee Joey Curtis’s decision to stop the WBA heavyweight title fight in one minute of the first round in favour of Michael Dokes brought chaos which resulted in fists flying from every corner inside Caesars Palace as fans protested against his decision.

Mike Weaver had previously stopped Gerrie Coetzee in the 13th round of his successful second defence at Sun City in 1980. He was making his third defence.

The fight – staged by Don King – took place on May 20 1982. Weaver was later quoted saying he was informed that Curtis took a bet on Dokes winning by the first round.

"Hercules", as Weaver was called due to his incredible physique, went home a very disappointed and angry man. He had sensationally ripped the title from “Big” John Tate in 1980. Before many fans even got comfortable on their seats, Curtis stopped the fight.

Dokes jumped on Weaver, known as a slow starter, and dropped him. The defending champion got up and did not appear hurt. Dokes threw many punches but failed to land anything of significance, Curtis jumped in between and raised Dokes’s hands.

Then there was chaos in the ring. Weaver’s brother almost dropped the newly crowned heavyweight world champion with a punch. Weaver said: “Dokes never hurt me; I heard that the referee, Joey Curtis, bet on Dokes to win in the first round.” 

Dokes was badly knocked in the 10th round by Coetzee in 1983. Dokes died of liver cancer in 2012 at the age of 54 while Weaver turns 71 on June 23.

