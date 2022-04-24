Back with a Fury: Tyson bounces back to bow out in style with TKO win

“I cannot believe that my 94,000 countrymen and women came here tonight to see me perform. I just want to say, from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much to every single person who bought a ticket here tonight, or stayed up late to watch on TV,” Fury said.

“Dillian Whyte is a warrior and I believe Dillian will be a world champion, but tonight he met a great in the sport and one of the greatest heavyweights of all times, and unfortunately for Dillian Whyte, he had to face me tonight.”

Fury said that he would be sticking to his promise to his wife to retire, with promoter Frank Warren backing the 33-year-old's decision to call it quits.

“If it was going to be the last fight, it'll be the last fight. That's his decision, he's the guy getting in the ring. And if it is his last fight he has gone out on such a high,” Warren said.