Lions pay the penalty

The Lions were left to rue an error-ridden performance as they had their run of home wins snapped by Connacht.

The visitors won their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash 33-30 at Ellis Park thanks to greater proficiency at the ruck but the hosts contributed largely to their own demise.

The Lions conceded too many penalties and while they made an admirable comeback and played themselves back to within touching distance of Connacht, they lost their momentum at the death.

Connacht fullback Mack Hansen and flank Cian Prendergast delivered performances from the top drawer, while the boot of flyhalf Jack Carty kept nudging his team in the right direction.

The Lions again fell behind early on against a touring team when flank Prendergast crashed over in the fourth minute.

Things got worse soon after. They illegally sacked a Connacht maul and conceded a penalty try that stretched the visitors' lead to 14 points.

Though the Lions enjoyed more of the possession and territory in the opening half they made little headway as avoidable errors conspired against them. They were slowed down at the breakdown and as a result their game lacked flow and continuity.

Connacht were also able to slow the game down as they regrouped when the occasion demanded it. The manner in which they at times blatantly applied delaying tactics should invite the scrutiny of the competition's referees boss.