Mofokeng backs Tyson comeback in boxing ring

Mofokeng, who was trained by both Nick Durandt and Elias Tshabalala, said: "I heard that Mike Tyson is making a comeback and I believe that his long break since losing gave him enough time to heal if there were damages. I am even tempted to say Tyson was born to fight. The key thing here is mental fitness. Physical fitness is easy to regain and you know Tyson does not need many rounds because he's got natural power."

Speculation is mounting about Tyson's return to the sport after the former champion began publicising his dramatic weight loss and sparring sessions in the ring, 15 years after his last fight which was a stoppage to Kevin McBride in 2005. That was Tyson's sixth defeat against 50 wins with 44 knockouts.

Tyson, 53, is said to be interested in facing namesake WBC holder Tyson Fury in a series of boxing matches for charity which could also see him take on his tormentor Evander "Real Deal" Holyfield in what will be their third meeting.

It seems realistic because 57-year-old Holyfield announced that he was back and has shown videos of his workouts.

"Tyson can surprise us by going on to beat even the likes of Fury and Deontay Wilder in real boxing matches," said Mofokeng.