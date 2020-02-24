Fury's KO call makes win over Wilder special
It is very rare a fighter will make promises prior to their fight and deliver in such a splendid fashion as the Englishman Tyson Fury did against Deontay Wilder in their rematch in Las Vegas, US, yesterday morning.
Fury promised to end the reign of Wilder as the WBC heavyweight champion by a knockout and the "Gypsy King" did just that.
Fury - who won the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts from Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 - was fast and furious against Wilder to force a seventh-round stoppage of the American who was bidding for the 13th defence.
Wilder dropped Fury twice in their first fight last year, which was declared a draw. Fury turned the tables to hand Wilder his first loss after 42 wins, 41 knockouts and a draw.
Fury put Wilder down in round three and again in the fifth round, this time on a body shot. Wilder tried to hang in there, but it became clear that he had lost it.
"I look forward to the next fight if he [Wilder] wants it," said the newly crowned champ in a post-fight interview.
Wilder's trainer Mark Breland threw in the towel with Fury unloading on Wilder, who was pinned in the corner.
Fury is yet to lose after 30 wins with 21 knockouts and a draw.
Dingaan Thobela, who predicted a knockout win for Wilder, said: "Credit to Fury who did not waste time, throwing power shots from the first round. Wilder was overpowered and I think Fury was bigger and stronger than he was in their last fight.
"Every punch that landed on Wilder looked to be too heavy for him. I mean, even the body punch that dropped Wilder in round three did not seem to have landed flush. Wilder did not even win a single round. Fury has proved beyond any doubt that he is the best."
