Zingange defies the odds as he dethrones Mpontshane

Sibusiso Zingange confounded the critics as he outboxed Phila Mpontshane to claim the SA junior-lightweight crown in Johannesburg on Thursday night.

East London-based Mpontshane, with four successful defences under his belt, went into the headline contest on the ESPN bill as the favourite, but Zingange had other ideas.

The champion postured a little too much in the early rounds while Zingange set the pattern with his speedy and accurate attacks, darting in, landing and getting out.

In a clinch in the early rounds Mpontashe spoke into the challenger’s ear. “He said I’m nothing,” Zingange said afterwards. “He said he’s going to hit me hard. Actually, he doesn’t have power.”

When Zingange, who hails from Ramaphosa in Boksburg, scored a knock-down in the seventh round, he had opened up dangerous daylight on the scorecards.

Mpontshane needed to pull something out the bag, but the more he pushed, the more he got hit, and by the end of the fight his left eye was almost fully shut.

The judges scored it for Zingange by margins of 120-107, 118-109 and 120-109.

Zingange improved to 17 wins, five losses and two draws while Mpontshane, fighting for the first time since 2019, dropped to 15-3.

The two were supposed to have fought in December, but the bout was postponed after Mpontshane tested positive for Covid-19.

“The key was to pressure him, he had ring rust,” said Zingange, who had engaged in five fights in the time his opponent had been inactive.

Now he’d like to defend his title, preferably five times to own the belt outright. Mpontshane fell one short on that score on Thursday.