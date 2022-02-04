Pay Mpontshana his 10%, says Mtshotshisa

East London boxing manager Andy Mtshotshisa has indirectly accused BSA of double standards. This after the regulator failed to pay SA junior-lightweight campion Phila Mpontshana the stipulated 10% of his purse money after the cancellation of his title defence against Sibusiso Zingange.

The bout was set to take place on December 12 at Booysens Gym in Johannesburg but was called off after Mpontshana and trainer Dudu Bungu tested positive for Covid-19 two days before the fight.

According to BSA’s contract, Mpontshana is owed 10% of the purse. The specific area of the contract reads: “Should the promoter cancel the contest for any reason whatsoever; substitute another contestant for a boxer; decide not to proceed with the promotion of the tournament at which the said contest is to take place; postpone the tournament or the said contest upon reasonable grounds, he/she may do so, provided he/she pays the boxer a 10% of the total amount agreed as the purse money between the promoter and boxer.”

BSA handles payments for fighters but it is unclear why Mpontshana has not been paid.

Mtshotshisa said BSA paid the 10% to boxers who were to feature in the main and supporting bouts of TLB’s tournament in November that was called off due to Covid-19.

“What is so difficult in doing the same with Phila?” he asked. “What is good for the goose is also good for the gander.”

Mtshotshisa says Mpontshana needs the money, especially now that he is hard at work in the gym preparing to face Zingange on February 24.

BSA director of operations Mandla Ntlanganiso would not comment. He said he wanted to resolve the matter internally without it being discussed in the media. But he was quoted elsewhere commenting on the matter.

Lehlohonolo Ramagole, BSA provincial manager in Gauteng, explained that initially the December 12 tournament was organised by Obed Molekwa of Soweto Boxing Promotions but the inclusion on the card of an international fight between Zolani Tete and Tanzanian Iddy Kuyumba disqualified Molekwa because he does not hold an international promoters' licence. Promoter Tshele Kometsi took over and applying to the regulator to stage the event.

But BSA’s official fight sheet lists the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association (GBPA) as the promoters.

Mtshotshisa said: “The treatment in Johannesburg was not great; we were accommodated in one room with three beds which I was to share with trainer Dudu and Phila who tested positive for Covid-19. I complained to Bonglez [a member of the GBPA] and he booked us an extra room, which I occupied.”