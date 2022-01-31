Shongwe makes mark in SA boxing

Sifiso Shongwe has made an impression on Boxing SA Gauteng provincial manager Lehlohonolo Ramagole, who talks candidly about the new boxing promoter.

Shongwe staged his first tournament on Thursday last week at EFC's Performance Institute in Fourways, Johannesburg. It was a well-organised tournament that attracted a number of high-profile people from the sporting front. Confirmation of vaccination was a passport to gaining entry. Temperature was still checked at the door.

It was an international tournament as it featured two boxers from Botswana and one from Malawi. Kutlwano Ogakeste and Steven Bagwasi from Gaborone won their non-title fights on points against Prince Ndlovu and Koos Sibiya, respectively.

Ellen Simwaka from Lilongwe pummelled Gabisile Tshbalala into submission in four rounds in the only female bout on the card. Ramagole supervised the tournament. ESPN Africa broadcast action live from 7pm.

Shongwe promotes under the banner of Walt Disney Africa, which has planned 12 tournaments for this year. He said there will be action once every month. Their next event will take place at the same venue Fourways on February 24.

Ramagole says Shongwe is already 80% towards completing the required compliance.

“Already, I have the main and supporting bouts done and dusted for the next tournament,” said Ramagole. “The guy is very professional and it's a pleasure working with him. I got everything required by the regulations way before his tournament [the one last week] was even sanctioned.

“It is him and Golden Gloves that have met all Boxing SA regulations in terms of compliance on the dot. With other promoters you get boxers’ contracts on the day of their tournaments. We went into Sifiso’s tournament last week with nothing pending.”

Ramagole said Shongwe’s tournament on February 24 will be headlined by a 12-rounder for the SA junior- lightweight title between champion Phila Mpontshane and mandatory challenger Sibusiso Zingange.

Smangele Hadebe and Halima Vunjabei from Tanzania will meet for the vacant ABU flyweight title over 10 rounds in the main supporting fight.

Mpontshane, from Mdantsane and Zingange, from Mpumalanga, were supposed to have met in December in Booysens but Mpontshane tested positive for Covid-19 and the fight was called off.

The champion will be bidding for the all-important fifth defence. Victory will make him the outright owner of Boxing SA’s championship belt.

Other results from Thursday’s tournament: Donjuan van Heerden beat Khodani Nephalane (KO1); Katlego Khanyisa beat Clement Pilusa on points over four rounds; Sphamandla Manqatha beat Gerald Titus on points over six rounds.