Boxing

Zingane out to floor Mpontshane in title fight

Junior lightweight boxing belt is at stake in Fourways venue

21 February 2022 - 09:37
Phila Mpontshane catches Koos Sibiya with a strong jab.
Image: Mark Andrews

Phila Mpontshane is in the hood. The Mdantsane-based fighter arrived in Jozi yesterday.

He is here to register a record fifth defence of the SA junior lightweight boxing belt – and to claim the ownership of Boxing SA’s championship belt.

Mpontshane is trained back home by Dudu Bungu, a former pro fighter who is also the younger brother of legendary former IBF junior featherweight champion Vuyani “The Beast” Bungu.

Mpontshane – who was trained by Ncedo Cecane before teaming up with Bungu – has not fought since September 2019 when he lost to Khanyile Bulana in an international title.

The man who will be opposing Mpontshane in his mission to scribble his name into the annals of South African boxing on Thursday night is Sibusiso Zingange. The fight at EFC Performance Institute in Fourways will be broadcast by ESPN Africa along with six other fights live from 7pm.

It will be a first time for Zingange, a former ABU featherweight champ from Boksburg and WBA Pan African junior lightweight title-holder, to challenge for the national title since he had his first pro boxing fight in 2013. He is trained by Zaron Ramos in Boksburg.

Mpontshane’s manager Andy Mtshotshisa paid tribute to promoter Sifiso Shongwe for the quality accommodation.

“It is more than we expected – there is a gym inside; there is everything we need in this complex in Randburg. Phila is in good spirits.”

Mpontshane said: “I have known Sibusiso for a very long time; he’s fought in front of us and we know what to expect from him; there is no problem. The title remains with the rightful owner.”

Said Zingange: “Phila’s time as a champion is over. I think this is his last fight at junior lightweight because I know that he has weight problems. I am bringing war – full house.”

