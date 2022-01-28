Boxing

Ntlanganiso outlines his plan for Boxing SA

Development of boxing managers will be priority

28 January 2022 - 08:29
BSA director of operations Mandla Ntlanganiso.
Boxing SA director of operations Mandla Ntlanganiso has outlined his plans that will help the board in its aim to renew, grow and transform the fistic sport, which is on its knees right now.

SA boxing does not have characters in terms of boxers that can really attract attention globally. That is due to a failure by all involved to pay attention to development, which begins from the amateur level. It came as no surprise when the country had no representative at the Tokyo Olympics.

Ntlanganiso is only 20 days into the job that was done splendidly by Cindy Nkomo, who resigned last year.

Boxing SA has been associated with various forces of turmoil such as alleged corruption, poor management and financial mismanagement. The image of the sport was tainted badly and it was not surprising when many licensees and ordinary fight enthusiasts started questioning its relevance.

Ntlanganiso has promised to make radical changes and he says promoters must strengthen their associations in a quest to work together provincially and nationally.

“They will not be allowed to promote if they fail to host at least two fights a year,” he said straight up. “We have issues of promoters of taking up licences just to have free access to tournaments. Development of boxing managers will be our primary priority. Vigorous training programmes to equip them will be introduced so that they are able to take care of the total welfare of the boxers.”

He added: “Efforts will be made for national champions to defend their titles at least three times in a year to curb inactivity. An inactive boxer gets deprived of financial freedom and that leads them to alcohol abuse. And at each title defence tournament, a provincial title fight will be made compulsory to be the main curtain raiser for the main bout. There would also be at least four to five other [non-title] fights on the bill.”

Ntlanganiso said that promoters will be encouraged to do co-promotion in view of increasing activity.

“The prestige of national and provincial championships must be brought back to the fore. Every boxing tournament, and that includes exhibition and celebrity fights, should be regulated by Boxing SA to ensure that all fight protocols are observed. 

“The allocating of role players such as judges, referees, medical teams and fight organisers should all be supervised by BSA, to minimise all the risk factors.”

