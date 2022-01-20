Gauteng promoters promise a better and greater year for boxing

The successful implementation of last year’s resolutions taken by the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association (GBPA) is the motivating factor going into this weekend’s two-day meeting in Muldersdrift, Johannesburg, says general secretary of the association Shereen Hunter.

The association’s executive, which was appointed in 2020, is made up of Tshele Kometsi (chair), Obed Molekwa (vice-chair), Hunter, Janie Hebler (deputy general secretary), Bongani Dlamini (treasurer), Cyril Lehong (public relations officer) and Makhosi Mabuya (head of disciplinary committee).

Hunter – who trades under the banner of Unleashed Combat Sport – said: “It has been a challenge for everyone in boxing to overcome and work around Covid-19 restrictions over the last two years. The rubber meets the road though when professional boxers are not boxing [not working, not earning and not eating], and that is the weight of responsibility that rests on every promoter's shoulders.

“We know very well that everyone is expecting boxing tournament from licensed promoters. Fortunately, through the association, we have been able to pool together our resources, work unselfishly as a team, and in so doing, still able to keep the wheels turning in boxing in Gauteng last year. This year will even be better.”

Some of the association’s successes from last year include them, Makmed Laboratories and Your Care Network joining forces with Boxing SA Medical Commission doctors Stephen Selepe and Stephen Saad, Hillary Makudu and private doctor Busani Ngwenya and conducting medical examination at Hunter’s Gym in Selby, Johannesburg, in March. GBPA negotiated a discount on behalf of boxers, especially those who were hit hard by the hard lockdown in 2020.

She said: “Highlights to look forward to this weekend include the announcement of the Gauteng Boxing Promoters theme for 2022, a post-mortem of 2021’s high and lows in boxing in our province, a presentation by the treasurer Bongani Dlamini that will speak to the growing success of the organisation, and the chairman Tshele Kometsi who will present the plans the association has for boxing this year."