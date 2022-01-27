Boxing

BSA to hand championship belt to Mhlongo

'Bull Dog' won SA junior-middleweight title five times

27 January 2022 - 08:23
SA junior middleweight champion Nkululeko Mhlongo digs an uppercut to Brandon Thysse's body.
Image: Nick Lourens

Nkululeko Mhlongo’s consistency as the SA junior-middleweight champion has enabled him to become the rightful owner of Boxing SA’s championship belt.

The under-appreciated yet talented fighter from Eshowe in KwaZulu-Natal, who is popularly known as “Bull Dog”, will be presented with the champion’s belt by BSA director of operations Mandla Ntlanganiso during TK Boxing Promotions' tournament at Booysens Gym on Sunday.

Mhlongo won the national belt in 2011 and defended it successfully five times. He then moved up to the middleweight class where he won the title from defending champion Walter “Black Mamba” Dlamini in 2019. That win in Pretoria made Mhlongo one of the few locals who held national titles in two weight divisions.

But due to current regulations that prevent boxers from holding two SA titles simultaneously, Mhlongo was forced to vacate the junior-middleweight belt.

The national belt is something that should make Mhlongo’s family proud.

Nozwelethu Mathonsi from Motherwell in Gqeberha and Noxolo Makhanvu from Mdantsane also received their belts. Mathonsi is the proud owner of the SA junior-flyweight belt while Makhanavu owns the flyweight title.

These two female champions received their belts a few days before Christmas, in fulfilment of a promise made in November by then BSA acting CEO Cindy Nkomo that some champions would spend Christmas with their belts around their waists.

The list of boxers who are said to be owed belts includes Andre Thysse, Joseph Makaringe, Ali Funeka, Simpiwe Vetyeka, Nkosinathi Joyi, Christopher Buthelezi, Simon Ramoni, Toto Helebe and Mabhuti Sinyabi.

