Families yet to bury victims of serial killer

So far, only one victim has been buried while the rest have been waiting in anguish to bury their loved ones

Some of the families of the seven women whose decomposed bodies were found in Limpopo last year have not been able to bury their loved ones as the DNA results to identify the bodies have not been released.



So far, only one victim has been buried while the rest have been waiting in anguish to bury their loved ones. The tests are being done at a forensic laboratory in Pretoria...