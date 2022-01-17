I'm alive and well, confirms Mthalane

Moruti “Baby Face” Mthalane is heartbroken after he was a subject of fake news that he had been involved in a fatal accident.

The false news emerged on Facebook on Saturday that the 39-year-old former IBF flyweight champion from Lindelani in Durban, died after being involved in a car accident.

One of the fake messages stated: “RIP my champ Moruti Mthalane, horrible accident happened this morning.”

Speaking from home in Ormonde, southern Johannesburg, the always cool, calm and collected fighter sounded very disturbed.

“It hurts me to be told that such is written about me; it made believe that you can say you have no enemies only to find that you do have them, it is just that you are not aware. I am alive and well.

“This is wrong and should not continue, and not because it has been said or done about me. Generally it is unacceptable because it outs families in difficult situations. I received so many calls from people, asking if it was true that I am dead; this made me wonder if it was done by someone who does not like me or people who wish to see me dead."

Mthalane’s trainer Colin “Nomakanjanii” Nathan said: “I am very upset about it. I phoned Moruti right away and he was surprised and shocked. I don’t understand why people get up and just write such.”

Boxing SA acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole expressed his displeasure about the growing trend where nameless individuals are tainting the image of the sport which is already on its knees on social media.

“We want to apologise to the family of Mthalane about this unfortunate incident. We as BSA will come up with a policy which seeks to exclude BSA licensees from participating in any engagement that seeks to spread fake news, to make sure that they don’t behave in a manner that is unprofessional and not bring the sport into disrepute.”

A few years ago someone "killed" Aaron “AK47” Kabi the same way as they did with Mthalane when the former SA junior welterweight champion from Sebokeng was alive. That was followed by rumours that this writer had also died.