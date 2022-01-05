Sithole appointed BSA interim CEO for three months

The pending issue around the appointment of a permanent chief executive officer for Boxing SA remains a thorn in the flesh of the seven-member board.

Moffat Qithi is actually the real stumbling block here, and as a result the board has appointed yet another acting CEO, Erick Nsikayezwe Sithole. This happened just before Christmas, following the resignation in August of Cindy Nkomo. She had been acting for almost a year and half.

Nkomo was permanently employed as the director of operations, the job she did diligently for over four years. Nkomo was appointed acting CEO just after the resignation of permanent CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka.

Nkomo quit both her posts, but was persuaded by the board to stay on until the end of December. Sithole started at the weekend and will be at the helm until the end of March.

Probably by then the issue around Qithi would have been resolved. It is handled by the Labour Court. BSA chairman Peter Ngatane took the matter with the Labour Court after Qithi had won a case of unfair dismissal against Boxing SA at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration in 2019.

Boxing SA was ordered to pay him R4m and the commissioner ruled that he must return to the office in January 2020. Qithi was sacked by the board, acting on recommendations by the disciplinary tribunal in 2015, after it had found him guilty on 10 of the 14 charges – five of them involving “gross dishonesty”.

Qithi is said to have failed to disclose his criminal record relating to drunk-driving before he landed the R120,000 plum job. The term of office for Ngatane’s board expired and sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa appointed the new board in December 2020. It is chaired by Luthando Jack.

Sithole, from KwaZulu-Natal, is one of the seven members of the current board. He holds a master's degree in business administration and postgraduate diploma in business management and administration both from the University of Stellenbosch Business School. He also holds the postgraduate qualification in professional accountancy, a bachelor of commerce degree in internal auditing from Unisa and a national diploma in financial management from Umfolozi FET College.

He is the founder and CEO of both Nsikayezwe management consultants and Nsikayezwe global and a lecturer at the Management College of Southern Africa (Mancosa) and Regent Business School.

The other appointment that was made by Jack’s board recently is that of the director of operations – Mandla Ntlanganiso. He, like Sithole, started on January 1. His term will end in 2026. Ntlanganiso was a member of Boxing SA’s sanctioning committee.

Ntlanganiso holds a BTech qualification in business administration and a national diploma in office management and technology and has occupied various senior management and executive leadership positions in a broad range of sectors.

Ntlanganiso has previously served as a board member of Boxing SA but he did not finish his term. The Cape Town-based administrator is a former president and secretary-general of the Western Province Boxing Organisation.

Jack said: “We are indebted as the board to Mr Sithole for agreeing to step in for a short period as part of a transition executive leadership for BSA. This team will also be supported by our legal team in ensuring that all the assignments they carry in the intervening period are above board and are consistent with the relevant policy and legal prescripts.”

Regarding Ntlanganiso, Jack said: “We are confident that he will be at ease to take on the responsibility of a director of operation and the board together with Boxing SA management and staff will continuously give necessary support to ensure that he succeeds in the role.”