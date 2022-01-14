Lamati fires broadside at Mitchell, explains split

IBO featherweight champion Ludumo “9mm” Lamati has explained the split with his manager Brian Mitchell and Golden Gloves Promotions (GGP), clarifying reports that surfaced last month.

“I was told to go fight Chris Bourke in the UK for R300,000. That was what I was promised for a rematch with Garcia Estrada," he said.

"Bourke is rated No 100 in the world when I am rated No 15; fifth by the WBC; 15th by the IBF and Boxrec.Com. I was told it was the IBF elimination fight. I suggested to Brian that why don’t the promoter [GGP boss Rodney Berman] rather bring the guy here because he is the one who will be chasing after my ratings.

“Mitchell then came with a rematch with Estrada. It did not make sense to me because I have already beaten the guy [for the IBO featherweight title in June]. Brian said it was good for TV and the fans but it was not good for me. It was not going to take my career any further.

"He then said take it or leave, and that shocked me because the man is supposed to look after my interests. That is how we split. I then got shocked to read an article saying I was shown the door.

“What really disappointed me was the message Brian wrote on social [media]. It reads: 'Perhaps I am old school – is eight weeks short notice for a world championship and when does a rematch make good sense',” asked Lamati, who explained that he was given six weeks to fight Bourke.

“Brian was never there for me from the onset; actually, he was forced on me. I had Larry Weinstein looking after my interests until Brian was brought on board. I knew the whole arrangement was bad but I played along because I needed action. I am done with Golden Gloves although I did not want the whole thing to end like this."

When approached for comment yesterday, Mitchell said: “I offered him two fights, one in January and the other in March. The one in January was to take place in the UK... to get him a ranking by the IBF. He would have to give up the IBO title and would not take it. The other was a rematch with Garcia and again he did not want that fight.

“Unfortunately, I can’t manage someone like that. If he is looking for someone to blame, it’s me and not Golden Gloves.”