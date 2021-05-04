Money not a problem as Lehong's maiden tourney goes ahead

New boxing promoter Cyril “Black Chinese” Lehong has affirmed that ex-world champions Hekkie “Hexecutioner” Budler and Simpiwe “Larhastile” Konkco will feature prominently in his maiden tournament at Booysens Boxing Gym on May 22.



The greenhorn promoter was responding to concerns that he could have bitten more than he can chew by featuring such high profiled fighters in a tournament that will require large sums of money. Lehong said his Uppercut Boxing Promotions tournament is definitely going ahead as planned...